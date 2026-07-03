AI Era Leadership Framework Gains Global Attention as Forbes-Recognized Influential Leader Harsh Sanghvi Launches Your Leadership Advantage

India, July 1 —

Innovative leadership thinker, author, and business scientist introduces Experiential Leadership(R) framework designed to help professionals thrive in an AI-driven world.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, organizations are increasingly confronting a critical question: what will distinguish exceptional leaders when technology can automate intelligence, processes, and decision-making at unprecedented scale?

According to Harsh Sanghvi, a Forbes-recognized Influential Leader with Global Impact, the answer lies in human experience.

An alumnus of HEC Paris, IIM Calcutta, Amity, and Manipal, Sanghvi has built a distinguished career across global enterprises, startups, and government engagements spanning India, Europe, the United States, and the GCC. Currently serving as Vice President, Strategy, Delivery & People at Incrivelsoft LLC and leading The Harsh Sanghvi Network (THSN) Group, he is widely recognized for combining enterprise execution with research-driven leadership practices.

His latest work, Your Leadership Advantage , introduces Experiential Leadership(R), a proprietary framework developed to address one of the most pressing challenges in modern workplaces: the gap between leadership capability and leadership experience.

Experiential Leadership(R) is endorsed and promoted by leaders from the United Nations (UN), the World Economic Forum (WEF), Ernst & Young (EY), JPMorgan Chase, and Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), among many others.

From Corporate Experience to Leadership Framework

The concept of Experiential Leadership(R) emerged from Sanghvi’s observations across organizations of varying sizes and sectors. While companies continue to invest heavily in skills, technology, and operational excellence, many professionals still struggle with engagement, collaboration, fulfillment, and sustainable performance.

The framework presents a different perspective by defining leadership not as authority or hierarchy, but as the experience people create for themselves and others. It focuses on how individuals influence the way people think, feel, decide, and act.

Drawing from global academic research, practical leadership experience, and timeless wisdom from the Bhagavad Gita, Experiential Leadership(R) bridges professional success with meaningful human experience. Supported by scientific research from institutions including Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, HEC Paris, Yale, Wharton, and IIM Bangalore, the framework is designed to be practicable across generations while leveraging the neuroscience of happiness to help individuals and organizations flourish.

Designed for the AI Generation

As AI adoption accelerates, discussions around the future of leadership have intensified. While artificial intelligence can improve productivity and support decision-making, Sanghvi believes that empathy, trust, purpose, emotional intelligence, and authentic human connection will become even more valuable.

Experiential Leadership(R) addresses this shift by helping individuals strengthen what Sanghvi calls Experiential Intelligence (XI). The framework emphasizes that the future belongs not to AI alone, but to the powerful combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Experiential Intelligence (XI), creating enhanced human intelligence and deeper human connection.

The framework also introduces the concept of a Leadership Guardrail, reinforcing the idea that intelligent systems should remain guided by human values, ethics, and intentional decision-making.

Who Can Benefit from the Book?

Unlike many traditional leadership books aimed primarily at executives, Your Leadership Advantage is written for a broad audience, including:

* Working professionals seeking career growth

* Managers and team leaders

* Entrepreneurs and startup founders

* Students and emerging leaders

* Individuals seeking greater purpose, fulfillment, and impact

The framework is especially relevant during periods of change, leadership development initiatives, organizational growth, career transitions, and AI-driven workplace transformation.

The Head-Heart-Soul-Hand Practice

At the heart of the book lies the Head-Heart-Soul-Hand model:

* Head: Think with clarity and intention

* Heart: Lead with empathy and connection

* Soul: Stay anchored in purpose and meaning

* Hand: Act with discipline and consistency

According to Sanghvi, Head-Heart-Soul-Hand is an integrated approach that enables individuals to learn, adopt, and practice leadership in real time, transforming it into a daily habit that strengthens people, process, and product capabilities effortlessly.

More than a framework, it serves as a way of being, a way of living, and a way of doing-a practical operating system for life and leadership.

The model helps individuals:

* Bridge their leadership experience gap

* Design better experiences for themselves and others

* Build stronger people, processes, and products

* Create environments where growth feels natural rather than forced

* Achieve both Leadership Excellence and Leadership Experience Excellence

Global Availability

Your Leadership Advantage is available globally in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats across more than 150 countries.

Readers can access the book through Notion Press , Amazon India , Amazon Global , Amazon UK , Amazon Kindle , Flipkart , Kobo , Audible, Google Play Books , and Apple Books .

Why Readers Are Taking Notice

As organizations navigate rapid technological transformation, professionals are increasingly searching for practical ways to remain relevant, respected, and impactful.

The book combines leadership science, behavioral insights, and actionable practices to help readers strengthen influence, improve workplace relationships, enhance credibility, build collaboration, adapt to the AI era, and create meaningful experiences that drive long-term success.

By integrating AI-era realities with deeply human leadership principles, Experiential Leadership(R) offers a contemporary framework for individuals and organizations seeking sustainable growth and impact.

Looking Ahead

As conversations around artificial intelligence continue to dominate boardrooms and business strategy, leadership experts increasingly agree that technical capability alone will not define future success.

The ability to create trust, meaning, purpose, and positive human experiences may become the defining leadership advantage of the coming decade.

Through Your Leadership Advantage, Harsh Sanghvi seeks to advance a larger mission he describes as “democratizing leadership to democratize happiness.”

For more information about the book, framework, and leadership resources, visit: https://harshsanghvi.net/experiential-leadership/