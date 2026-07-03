Business ‘CCTV video was cleaned every 45 days’: The ‘monitoring space’ that concealed months of Ram Temple contribution ‘theft’ By Editor - 121

< img src="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-132136063,imgsize-245877,width-400,height-225,resizemode-75/arrested-accused-avinash-shukla-has-revealed-a-meticulous-plan-to-steal-ram-temple-donations.jpg" alt="'CCTV footage was wiped every 45 days': The 'surveillance gap' that hid months of Ram Temple donation 'theft'" title="Arrested accused Avinash Shukla has revealed a meticulous plan to steal Ram Temple donations." decoding="async" fetchpriority ="high"> Jailed implicated Avinash Shukla has actually exposed a precise strategy to take Ram Temple contributions. LUCKNOW: Fresh disclosures by detained implicated Avinash Shukla have actually exposed how those associated with the supposed Ram Temple contribution theft studied CCTV electronic camera areas, entry-exit paths and personnel motion patterns to siphon off money throughout counting, Ayodhya authorities stated Wednesday.Private investigators stated taken money was very first concealed in bathrooms within the temple complex and later on smuggled out in percentages to prevent detection– a method operandi Shukla revealed throughout almost 2 hours of custodial interrogation inside the district prison.How the blind areas were made use ofAccording to cops, while one implicated supposedly eliminated money from counted contributions, others placed themselves around him to block the electronic cameras’ field of vision, efficiently developing a human guard to hide the theft from security. CCTV video has actually apparently caught packages of currency being handed straight to particular people rather of being positioned in designated collection trays or sealed containers– permitting money to be diverted before the main sealing and banking procedure.Contributing to the vulnerability: Surveillance video was immediately overwritten after 45 days, restricting private investigators’ capability to analyze older recordings that may have exposed a longer pattern of theft. The’ monitoring space ‘that concealed months of Ram Temple contribution’theft ‘

Tinnu held essential to counting spaceShukla likewise informed private investigators that a person of the 2 secrets to the extremely protected donation-counting space stayed with co-accused Ramshankar Yadav, alias Tinnu– despite the fact that Tinnu had no official function in counting money. The 2nd secret was held by bank authorities monitoring the procedure.Cops are now preparing to question Tinnu, presently in judicial custody, to figure out whether his access to the essential helped with unauthorised entry into the counting space.Rs 79.85 lakh, gold, silver, dollars recuperatedHealings from the jailed implicated have actually up until now amounted to Rs 79.85 lakh in money, besides $ 1,121, approximately 11 grams of gold and 375 grams of silver.The biggest haul was from Shukla himself– Rs 20.39 lakh, $ 1,121, 2 gold chains, a gold ring and a silver-coloured item. Other healings: Karunesh Pandey(Rs 18.07 lakh), Anukalp Mishra (Rs 16.82 lakh), Lav Kush Mishra (Rs 14.25 lakh), Ramashankar Mishra (Rs 7.32 lakh), Manish Yadav (Rs 2 lakh)and Tinnu(Rs 1 lakh).

No healing was made from Subhash Srivastava’s home.Private investigators likewise took a contribution box identified “Ramrajya Kosh” with a Paytm QR code from a yoga centre where Shukla had actually remained for almost a years.

A couple of products comes from Avinash Shukla, who is an apprehended implicated in the Ram Temple contributions declared theft case, are left at the Yog centre in Kaushalpuri Phase 2, where he utilized to remain, in Ayodhya on Wednesday.(ANI Video Grab)