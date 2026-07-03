BJP implicates Priyanka Gandhi, spouse of effort to get land in Uttarakhand

After taking oath, Mallikarjun Kharge reappointed RS opposition leader

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday declared that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her other half Robert Vadra were associated with a supposed effort to get a four-acre land parcel in Uttarakhand, where a 90-year-old female was being threatened to leave the home.

There was no instant response from the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Robert Vadra.

Resolving an interview here, BJP nationwide representative Pradeep Bhandari declared that the Gandhi-Vadra household’s genuine organization is not politics however “grabbing people’s land”

He stated Robert Vadra’s sibling Saira Vadra is attempting to seize a four-acre land at Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand; the initial land lease remains in the name of late Kulsum Khan, and the home is presently inhabited by her 90-year-old sibling, Nasreen Khan.

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Bhandari stated Congress MLA from Kichha, Tilak Raj Behar, reached the residential or commercial property with around 100 fans late on Wednesday night and threatened Nasreen Khan with alarming repercussions if she did not abandon the land.

Congress leaders daunt the resident when legal paths stop working, he declared.

“When they realise that Saira Vadra cannot get possession of the land through the legal route, they intimidate the occupant. She (Saira Vadra) becomes the front, while Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra are behind her,” the BJP leader declared.

Declaring that his claims was based upon Nasreen Khan’s own declaration, Bhandari stated the senior female implicates Congress employees of attempting to get the residential or commercial property handed over to the Vadra household.

“The buck does not stop with the Congress MLA. The buck stops with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” Bhandari charged.

Questioning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s participation in the matter, he asked, “Did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra call the Congress MLA and ask him to ensure that her sister-in-law gets possession of the land by intimidating a 90-year-old Muslim woman?”

Bhandari declared that the occurrence shows the “Gandhi-Vadra model” of land-grabbing, and described earlier cases including Robert Vadra to declare there was a pattern in such deals.

“Congress claims to stand with Muslims and the poor. Yet, according to the allegations before us, a 90-year-old Muslim woman is threatened to vacate her land,” he stated.

“The people of the country should understand that if the Gandhi-Vadra family sets its sights on a piece of land, they allegedly send people repeatedly to intimidate the occupant until the land is vacated,” Bhandari declared.

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