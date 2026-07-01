India Doubles Down On Chips: Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Cleared For Semiconductor Mission 2.0

New Delhi: Finance Ministry panel clears Rs 1.25 lakh crore outlay for India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

The expenditure department under the Finance Ministry has cleared a Budget proposal entailing an allocation of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, as the country looks to advance global chip-making ambitions and cement its position as a semiconductor destination for the world, according to sources.

The approval is significant, as it is higher than the outlay of Rs 76,000 crore earmarked for ISM 1.0.

Sources said that the Expenditure Finance Committee has greenlit the Rs 1.25 lakh crore outlay for ISM 2.0 and that the same will be placed before the Cabinet.