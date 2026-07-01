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Home Business Absconding Life Convict Arrested In Punjab After Years Of Escape From Odisha’s...

Absconding Life Convict Arrested In Punjab After Years Of Escape From Odisha’s Choudwar Jail

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Absconding Life Convict Arrested In Punjab After Years Of Escape From Odisha’s Choudwar Jail

#absconding#life#convict#arrested#punjab#escape#odisha#choudwar#jail#otvnews#odishatv#otvnewsenglish#otv

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