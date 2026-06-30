What’s in the deal between Israel and Lebanon?

Israel and Lebanon have reached a U.S.-brokered peace framework, aiming for mutual recognition and an end to hostilities. Key points include the gradual disarming of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army, eventual Israeli withdrawal, and international aid for Lebanon’s reconstruction. However, Hezbollah has rejected the terms, viewing them as a surrender, following a renewed conflict after a previous ceasefire failed to fully materialize.

Jerusalem: Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-mediated peace framework that would leave Israeli troops inside occupied southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese army takes control, terms the Iran-backed militia has rejected as surrender.

These are its main points:

PEACE AND MUTUAL RECOGNITION

Israel and Lebanon affirm each other’s right to exist in peace and security as sovereign neighboring states and express their intent to formally ‌end any state ⁠of ⁠war between them. Israel and Lebanon will continue U.S.-backed negotiations toward a broad peace agreement.

DISARMAMENT OF HEZBOLLAH

Lebanon’s armed forces, ​the LAF, will gradually restore control over all of Lebanon, disarming Hezbollah and any other militant group.

The first ​phase will begin in two pilot zones where reconstruction will begin while civilians safely return to those areas from which they fled Israeli attacks.

A future ‘Security Annex’ to the framework ​agreement, which is still being worked out, will define all ⁠further details, including ‌security arrangements and verification mechanisms. A coordination group, with U.S. participation, will ​oversee implementation.

EVENTUAL ISRAELI ​WITHDRAWAL

Israel declares it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon and that ⁠once Hezbollah is disarmed in all of Lebanon and no longer ​poses a threat, it will redeploy its troops outside Lebanon.

Effectively, this ​means that while Israel will pull some troops back, it is not withdrawing from the so-called “security zone” that it is presently occupying in southern Lebanon any time soon.

RECONSTRUCTION

Washington will rally international partners to help Lebanon in rebuilding, repairing infrastructure and restoring the economy through humanitarian and construction aid, investment and recovery programs.

LEGAL MEASURES, DETAINEES

The two countries agree to halt “all hostile ‌or adverse actions in international political or legal fora” and “pledge to work towards the search for and return of remains and the release of detainees.”

RENEWED WAR ​FOLLOWED PREVIOUS ​CEASEFIRE

After a year of ⁠fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, a November 2024 agreement between Israel and Lebanon was meant to end hostilities, ensure Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon and lead to Hezbollah’s disarmament. Lebanon’s government ​began confiscating Hezbollah weapons in southern Lebanon, but Israel said the results fell short of the agreement and gradually renewed its attacks on the group.

After Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on February 28 and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hezbollah fired at northern Israel, prompting Israel to widen its ground operations in Lebanon, occupy more land and escalate its aerial bombardment.