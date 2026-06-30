Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma resigns to pursue new opportunities

Axis Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Puneet Sharma, has resigned to pursue new professional opportunities. Sharma, who has been with the bank since March 2020, will step down on August 31. He previously held significant roles at Tata Capital and Citibank. The bank expressed gratitude for his contributions and wished him well for the future.

Axis Bank on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma has resigned to pursue the next phase of his professional journey and will step down from his role at the close of business on August 31.

In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said Sharma tendered his resignation on June 28. He will also cease to be a key managerial personnel and part of the bank’s senior management with effect from August 31.

“The Bank places on record its appreciation for Puneet Sharma’s contribution during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” it said.

Sharma has been serving as Axis Bank’s Group Head and Chief Financial Officer since March 2020. Besides overseeing the bank’s finance function, he has also been responsible for legal, secretarial, investor relations and procurement functions, according to the bank’s website.

Before joining Axis Bank, Sharma spent 12 years at Tata Capital, where he served as Group Chief Financial Officer from 2014. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Citibank N.A. spanning treasury operations, structured cash solutions and risk monitoring, and also worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Sharma is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, the bank’s website said.