SCOOP: Dil Raju gets Dhurandhar action group on board Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s next

Bollywood Hungama has actually been the most importantly to notify our readers that the prosthetic professional of DhurandharPreetisheel Singh has actually come on board to create an unique try to find Salman Khan in Dil Raju‘s next movie directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The news went viral and developed strong anticipation amongst all Salman Khan fans.

And now, we have another amazing upgrade on the Dil Raju movie. According to really trusted sources, Dil Raju and Vamshi Padipally have actually got a Korean action group on board the movie. “The Korean action team is led by Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr. Oh. He has worked on Dhurandhar, Kill and War, and is among the most celebrated action directors of world cinema. He has been working relentlessly with Salman Khan and Vamshi to create a new action experience for the audience,” a source shown Bollywood HungamaSCOOP: Dil Raju gets Dhurandhar action group on board Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s next

The source likewise notified us that Mr. Oh has actually dealt with among the most significant action series of the movie, which provides Salman Khan in an extreme and mad avatar, which makes sure to be gotten with claps and whistles. “Salman Khan will make a grand comeback with the Vamshi Paidipally film. Right from his looks, to the action and casting – everything has come together well,” the source informed us even more.

The makers are preparing to formally reveal the movie quickly for an Eid 2027 release.

Check out: After Raj and DK, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Salman Khan in a duration movie for Farhan Akhtar

More Pages: Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s Next Box Office Collection

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