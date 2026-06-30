EXCLUSIVE: YRF concerns show-sharing required for Alpha– reveals from 9:30 am onwards, weekend rates to be at par with Welcome To The Jungle

The week will see the release of Alphastarring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and it has actually created remarkable interest, thanks to the trailer, casting and likewise since it’s a part of YRF Spy Universe. Bollywood Hungama has actually solely found out of the show-sharing plans that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has actually asked for from exhibitors.

EXCLUSIVE: YRF problems show-sharing required for Alpha– reveals from 9:30 am onwards, weekend rates to be at par with Welcome To The Jungle

Based on the mail sent out to exhibitors, all programs of Alpha need to begin with 9:30 am onwards and not previously. The theatres have actually been asked to start offering tickets from Wednesday, July 1. The mail points out that the ticket rates need to be the very same as weekend ticket costs of last week’s release, Invite To The Jungle

Pertaining to reveal sharing, YRF has actually stated that they desire minimum 4 programs in 2 screen movie theaters and minimum 6 programs in 3 screen theatres. In 4 screen multiplexes, YRF has actually requested for a minimum 8 programs. In 10+ screens, there ought to be a minimum of 10 programs.

For single screen movie theaters, the program sharing will be chosen by the YRF Distribution Office on a case-by-case basis.

Alpha censored

Alpha was passed with a U/A+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, June 29. The length of the movie, as pointed out on the certificate, is 2 hours, 20 minutes and 48 seconds.

The very first half of Alpha is 1 hour, 13 minutes and 32 seconds long. The run time of the 2nd half is 1 hour, 7 minutes and 16 seconds.

Check out: Anil Kapoor praises Alpha for putting 2 females at the heart of a mass action phenomenon; states, “Audience get in touch with primary character energy, not classifications”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection, Alpha Movie Review

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Alpha, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, News, Sharvari, Spy Universe, Welcome To The Jungle, Yash Raj Films, Yash Raj Films spy universe, YRF, YRF Spy Universe

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