SC orders status quo on Karnataka HC instructions to resume ethanol allowance procedure

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday (June 30, 2026)bought status quo on a Karnataka High Court instructions needing the resuming of the ethanol allotment procedure for the 2025– 26 supply year, which has actually currently been concluded.

A Bench making up Justices M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu was hearing a plea submitted by state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.(BPCL), which competed that resuming the allowance procedure would interrupt the application of the Centre’s policy of accomplishing 20 percent ethanol mixing in fuel, commonly referred to as E20 fuel.

In its order dated June 16, 2026, the High Court had actually directed the oil marketing business (OMCs)– BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)– to think about a demand by VINP Distilleries and Sugars for a boosted ethanol allotment before the tender procedure was settled.

The High Court had actually held that devoted ethanol plants, developed pursuant to the federal government’s policy and contractually bound to provide ethanol specifically to the OMCs, might not be rejected the advantage of preferential allowance pondered under the suitable arrangement. Appropriately, it directed the OMCs to think about the distillery’s ask for improved allowance for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025– 26.

‘Disruption to allowance procedure’

Standing for BPCL, Attorney General R Venkataramani sent that, as the market organizer for the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program, BPCL had actually finished the allotment workout on October 17, 2025. He stated procurement amounts had actually been designated to 378 providers for an overall of about 1,050 crore litres of ethanol, versus cumulative deals of 1,759 crore litres gotten under the tender. By June 18, almost 680 crore litres had actually currently been provided.

The Attorney General argued that improving the allotment of one provider at this phase would set off comparable claims from other likewise positioned providers, thus interrupting the whole allowance procedure.

“The impact of this order is that there have to do with 75 likewise positioned providers … We need to reverse the allotment for all of them,” he sent.

Venkataramani even more sent that the ethanol mixing program was still developing which its effect would end up being clearer in time.

fall in need

“Every year there might either be a spurt in need or a fall in need. The 20% ethanol mixing program is still something the federal government is attempting to try out. By next year, October onwards, most likely the need might decrease,” he stated.

The Bench, nevertheless, questioned why BPCL had actually approached the Supreme Court straight rather of submitting an appeal before a Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court. “Why not approach the Division Bench?” Justice Sundresh asked. The law officer sent that comparable petitions were pending before a number of High Courts and looked for liberty to submit a transfer petition to have them heard together by the pinnacle court. He argued that a reliable judgment was needed before the next round of ethanol supply agreements was settled in October. “If I precede the Division Bench and after that once again to other High Courts, it will be postponed,” he sent. Senior supporter Sidhartha Dave, standing for VINP Distilleries and Sugars, opposed the demand, explaining the proposed transfer petition as a “bogey”.

After hearing the celebrations, the Bench provided notification on the plea and directed the celebrations to keep status quo up until the matter is used up for hearing after the pinnacle court resumes routine sittings on July 13.

“Issue notification. List on resuming. Till the next date of hearing, there will be status quo,” the Bench ordered.The Union federal government changed the National Policy on Biofuels in 2022 to speed up the phased mixing of ethanol with fuel.

Under the modified policy, the target was to attain ethanol mixing of 12.06 percent in 2022– 23, 14.6 percent in 2023– 24 and 17.98 percent in 2024– 25 (approximately February 2025), before reaching the turning point of 20 percent mixing. The federal government has actually considering that accomplished the 20 percent mixing target. The program has, nevertheless, drew in criticism over its prospective effect on older automobiles and fuel performance. The Centre has actually dismissed these issues, preserving that there is no proof to recommend that ethanol-blended gas triggers mechanical damage to cars.

Govt clarifies

In a declaration provided late on Tuesday by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the workplace of the Attorney General specified that reports referring to remarks about the E20 program being an “experiment” were “totally incorrect”. “It is clarified in specific terms that any recommendation that the Government explained the E20 program before the Hon’ble Supreme Court as an ‘experiment’ is inaccurate and does not represent the submissions made on behalf of the Union of India,” the declaration stated.”end-of-article”Released on June 30, 2026