House hearing 19659020 19659021 19659022 10:18 19459360 ‘Who was the genuine Prez?’: Autopen scandal takes off at’Biden cover-up’hearing; Senators emerge 19459360 19659026 01:02 11:12 < img data-original= 19459110 src= title= alt= 19459112 width= 19459034 height = > 19659030 01:33 19659031 19459360 ‘COVID vaccine has worst negative effects ever’: Dr Rogers’explosive claim rocks intense Senate hearing 19659033 19659034 02:51 19659035 19659036 02:35 19659037 19459360 19659038 19459360 09:44 19659040 19459360 < img data-original = 19459158 src = title = alt = width = height = > 12:16 19659042 ‘Kind of like Death Star’: Scanlon, Smith blast Trump’s mega-warship strategy as ‘outdated & susceptible’ 19659043 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = 19459168 alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > ‘Answer the concern!’: Senators torch Soros-funded witness at intense Minnesota Somali scams hearing 19659045 < img data-original = 19459174 src = 19459174 title = 19459176 alt = width = height = > 19659046 00:44 19459360 < img data-original = 19459182 src = 19459182 title = alt = 19459184 width = 19459034 height = > 19659048 02:45 Goyal shares youth ‘Jana Sangh’ memory with a 7-yr old; heartfelt exchange wins hearts in UK 19659050 19459360 < img data-original = 19459190 src = 19459190 title = alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659051 02:38 < img data-original = src = title = 19459200 alt = 19459200 width = height = 19459035 > 19659053 ‘This charade …’: Democrats go out after clash with GOP Senators at explosive ICE hearing 19659054 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = alt = 19459208 width = height = > 10:37 19659056 < img data-original = src = title = 19459216 alt = 19459216 width = 19459034 height = > < img data-original = src = title = 19459224 alt = width = 19459034 height = > 19659058 00:53 19459360 < img data-original = 19459230 src = 19459230 title = 19459232 alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 09:04 19659061 ‘Stop spreading out false information about vaccines!’: Witness’ statement on COVID shots stuns Senators 19459360 < img data-original = src = 19459238 title = alt = 19459240 width = height = 19459035 > 08:37 < img data-original = 19459246 src = 19459246 title = alt = width = height = 19459035 > 01:32 Jaishankar highlights India’s 28 migration and movement arrangements with 26 nations 19659067 < img data-original = 19459254 src = 19459254 title = alt = 19459256 width = 19459034 height = > 19659068 03:10 Shivakumar launches SIR drive in Karnataka; prompts citizens to upgrade records for well-being advantages 19659070 < img data-original = 19459262 src = title = alt = 19459264 width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659071 09:35 19659072 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659073 08:13 19659074 ‘Temporary ways short-lived!’: Mullin restores deportation caution to Haitians after SCOTUS TPS ruling 19459360 < img data-original = 19459278 src = 19459278 title = 19459280 alt = width = height = 19459035 > 19659076 02:35 19659077 Kashmir Police, CRPF, SDRF hold major security mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2026 19659078 19459360 < img data-original = 19459286 src = 19459286 title = alt = 19459288 width = height = > 19459360 < img data-original = src = 19459294 title = alt = 19459296 width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 08:57 19459360 < img data-original = 19459302 src = 19459302 title = alt = 19459304 width = height = 19459035 > 00:28 < img data-original = 19459310 src = 19459310 title = alt = 19459312 width = 19459034 height = > 01:51 19659085 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = 19459320 alt = 19459320 width = height = 19459035 > 00:44 19659087 19459360 < img data-original = 19459326 src = title = alt = width = height = > 19659088 08:36 Trump chooses Keith Sonderling as labor secretary after months of labor dept chaos 19459360 < img data-original = 19459334 src = 19459334 title = alt = 19459336 width = height = 19459035 > 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659092 02:56 ‘Attempt to externalise internal failures’: India knocks Pakistan over Afghanistan strikes House hearing 1965902019659021 19659022 10:1819459360 ‘Who was the genuine Prez?’: Autopen scandal takes off at’Biden cover-up’hearing; Senators emerge 19459360 19659026 01:0211:12 < img data-original= 19459110 src=title= alt= 19459112 width=19459034 height = > 19659030 01:33 19659031 19459360 ‘COVID vaccine has worst negative effects ever’: Dr Rogers’explosive claim rocks intense Senate hearing 1965903319659034 02:51 1965903519659036 02:35 19659037 194593601965903819459360 09:44 19659040 19459360 < img data-original = 19459158 src = title = alt = width = height = > 12:16 19659042 ‘Kind of like Death Star’: Scanlon, Smith blast Trump’s mega-warship strategy as ‘outdated & susceptible’ 19659043 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = 19459168 alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > ‘Answer the concern!’: Senators torch Soros-funded witness at intense Minnesota Somali scams hearing 19659045 < img data-original = 19459174 src = 19459174 title = 19459176 alt = width = height = > 19659046 00:44 19459360 < img data-original = 19459182 src = 19459182 title = alt = 19459184 width = 19459034 height = > 19659048 02:45 Goyal shares youth ‘Jana Sangh’ memory with a 7-yr old; heartfelt exchange wins hearts in UK 19659050 19459360 < img data-original = 19459190 src = 19459190 title = alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659051 02:38 < img data-original = src = title = 19459200 alt = 19459200 width = height = 19459035 > 19659053 ‘This charade …’: Democrats go out after clash with GOP Senators at explosive ICE hearing 19659054 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = alt = 19459208 width = height = > 10:37 19659056 < img data-original = src = title = 19459216 alt = 19459216 width = 19459034 height = > < img data-original = src = title = 19459224 alt = width = 19459034 height = > 19659058 00:53 19459360 < img data-original = 19459230 src = 19459230 title = 19459232 alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 09:04 19659061 ‘Stop spreading out false information about vaccines!’: Witness’ statement on COVID shots stuns Senators 19459360 < img data-original = src = 19459238 title = alt = 19459240 width = height = 19459035 > 08:37 < img data-original = 19459246 src = 19459246 title = alt = width = height = 19459035 > 01:32 Jaishankar highlights India’s 28 migration and movement arrangements with 26 nations 19659067 < img data-original = 19459254 src = 19459254 title = alt = 19459256 width = 19459034 height = > 19659068 03:10 Shivakumar launches SIR drive in Karnataka; prompts citizens to upgrade records for well-being advantages 19659070 < img data-original = 19459262 src = title = alt = 19459264 width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659071 09:35 19659072 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659073 08:13 19659074 ‘Temporary ways short-lived!’: Mullin restores deportation caution to Haitians after SCOTUS TPS ruling 19459360 < img data-original = 19459278 src = 19459278 title = 19459280 alt = width = height = 19459035 > 19659076 02:35 19659077 Kashmir Police, CRPF, SDRF hold major security mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2026 19659078 19459360 < img data-original = 19459286 src = 19459286 title = alt = 19459288 width = height = > 19459360 < img data-original = src = 19459294 title = alt = 19459296 width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 08:57 19459360 < img data-original = 19459302 src = 19459302 title = alt = 19459304 width = height = 19459035 > 00:28 < img data-original = 19459310 src = 19459310 title = alt = 19459312 width = 19459034 height = > 01:51 19659085 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = 19459320 alt = 19459320 width = height = 19459035 > 00:44 19659087 19459360 < img data-original = 19459326 src = title = alt = width = height = > 19659088 08:36 Trump chooses Keith Sonderling as labor secretary after months of labor dept chaos 19459360 < img data-original = 19459334 src = 19459334 title = alt = 19459336 width = height = 19459035 > 19459360 < img data-original = src = title = alt = width = 19459034 height = 19459035 > 19659092 02:56 ‘Attempt to externalise internal failures’: India knocks Pakistan over Afghanistan strikes

< meta itemprop = 19459009 material= 19459008 > < meta material = itemprop= > ET Online|30 Jun 2026, 11:37 PM IST 19659002 ep. Eli Crane provided an intense barbecuing of previous NIH authorities throughout a House hearing implicating the company of being to public issues over openness and responsibility. The tense exchange drew audible applause from the audience as the legislator pushed the ex-official on NIH oversight, pandemic-era financing choices, and public trust. View the explosive Capitol Hill hearing andthe most significant minutes from Crane’s fight over COVID financing and NIH policies. Program more 19659004 Program less Associated Videos 19459370 1945936008:33 ‘Silver economy is as crucial …’: Jaishankar flags AI, health care as future worldwide profession sectors 19659009 19659010 08:01‘We see no factor …’: SCOTUS provides huge blow to Trump, declines quote to end due citizenship 19659012 1965901311:42 19659014 ‘He desires a ballroom, he desires arch, now he desires …’: McGovern, Adam Smith blast NDAA budget plan demand 08:12 ‘LSD, hypnosis, electroshock …’: Rep. Luna discovers CIA’s Cold War-era Project MKUltra tricks 19659018 19459360‘Where did the donor cash go?’: GOP legislators completely torch SPLC CEO at intense