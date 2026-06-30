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Samsung confirms the Galaxy Ring 2

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Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring in 2024, and so you may have been wondering where its successor is. Back in May we heard that the Galaxy Ring 2 would arrive in early 2027 with improved battery life, comfort, and sensor accuracy.

Now a new report says Samsung itself has confirmed that the Galaxy Ring 2 is in development, through the voice of Dr. Hon Pak, the company’s head of the Digital Health team.

The original Samsung Galaxy Ring

He strongly hinted at upcoming iPhone pairing support, while confirming that the next Galaxy Ring will have longer battery life and upgraded health tracking. Unfortunately, he didn’t mention a release timeline, so on that front we’ll have to stick with the rumored early 2027 window for now. We’ll let you know when we find out more.

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