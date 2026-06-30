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Home Business Motorola Edge 70 Max gets certified with Qi2 25W wireless charging

Motorola Edge 70 Max gets certified with Qi2 25W wireless charging

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Motorola is expected to expand its Edge 70 lineup soon with the Edge 70 Max, and while the brand hasn’t revealed when it will unveil the smartphone, the Edge 70 Max has been certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), taking it a step closer to launch.

The WPC listing also reveals that the Motorola Edge 70 Max, bearing model code XT2611, will support Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging. It has Qi ID 26944, Qi version 2.2.1, and MPP25 power profile.

Motorola Edge 70 Max gets Qi2 25W certified by WPC

MPP25 means the Edge 70 Max has built-in magnets for wireless charging up to 25W.

The WPC listing doesn’t include anything else other than a picture of the Edge 70 Max and a URL to a Lenovo website that doesn’t reveal anything about the Edge 70 Max. However, a previous leak showed the Edge 70 Max in different colors and revealed some of its specs. You can read more about it here.

Motorola Edge 70 Max’s image listed on WPC website

Source | Via

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