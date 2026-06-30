Ocean of faith outshines Puri’s scorching & suffocating heat at Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra

Scorching heat, suffocating humidity and hours of waiting fade into insignificance when devotees finally caught a glimpse of Lord Jagannath. Drawn by unwavering faith, lakhs of devotees on Monday thronged the Grand Road (Bada Danda) in Odisha’s Puri on the sacred occasion of Snana Purnima, eager to witness the divine bathing ritual of the Holy Trinity.

Despite massive crowds and long queues, devotees remained steadfast, offering prayers, sharing their joys and sorrows with the Lord, and seeking His blessings with folded hands and tearful eyes.

Every face reflected a different emotion-some waited patiently with hope, some wept with devotion, while others sang hymns in complete surrender. Children perched on their fathers’ shoulders searched for a glimpse of ‘Kalia Saanta’, while differently-abled devotees arrived in wheelchairs, determined to receive the Lord’s blessings. Elderly women sat amid the crowd reciting sacred verses, and groups of devotees immersed themselves in devotional chanting.

“I am overwhelmed that Lord Jagannath granted me His darshan. I never thought I would be blessed with the opportunity to see the Lord. Yet, by His grace, He blessed me with His divine darshan. I am truly happy today,” said a woman devotee.

“I just can’t express my feelings and joy in words. I had never thought that I would have such a close darshan of the Lord,” said another woman devotee.

The Bada Danda was not merely filled with people; it resembled an ocean of devotion. Every wave of the crowd carried a prayer, every face reflected faith, and every heart longed for a single glimpse of the Lord. Despite the oppressive weather and constant jostling, no one appeared tired or willing to turn back. Thousands of hands were raised towards the sky, silently praying, ‘O Mahaprabhu, bless us with just one glance’.

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“Lord Jagannath has brought me here for His darshan. Because of Him alone, I could stand on the Grand Road and have His darshan. I have nobody in this world except Kalia,” said an elderly woman devotee.

“If the Lord is fulfilling everyone’s wishes, why will He not fulfill mine?” asked another woman devotee.

For devotees, Snana Yatra is far more than a ritual. As Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan were ceremonially bathed on the Snana Mandap, devotees felt spiritually immersed in an atmosphere of devotion and divine grace.

Many believe that no one reaches Lord Jagannath unless the Lord Himself calls them. That belief was reflected in the determination of differently-abled devotees, elderly pilgrims and countless others who travelled from near and far to witness the sacred occasion. From children to senior citizens, from foreign visitors to members of tribal communities, people from all walks of life came together, united by faith and devotion.

Known as the Lord of Compassion and the embodiment of universal love, Lord Jagannath’s darshan on the holy occasion of Snana Purnima offered devotees not just visual fulfillment but deep spiritual contentment.

“As Lord Jagannath remains inside the temple most of the time, it is not possible for me to have His darshan. I get the opportunity to have the Lord’s darshan outside the temple only during Snana Purnima and Bahuda Yatra,” said a divyang devotee.

“Lord Jagannath has drawn us here through His devotion. Everything turned festive today, all because of Kalia,” said a Sankirtana singer.