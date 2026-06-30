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Monsoon set to advance across North India: IMD

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New Delhi: Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into several northern states over the next five to six days, the IMD said on Sunday, even as the national capital recorded its warmest morning in two years amid the delayed seasonal rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other states, during the next two to three days.

It is likely to continue its movement over some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, some areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan during the subsequent two to three days. However, it also warned of heatwave conditions — possibly severe — in Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29. According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi is likely to see the arrival of monsoon on July 4 if conditions remain favourable.

Meanwhile, recording its warmest morning in two years, Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above the seasonal average, while the maximum climbed to 41.8 degrees Celsius.

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