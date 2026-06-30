CBSE Issues Three-Language Policy Guidelines, Class 10 Batch Exempted

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines regarding its updated three-language policy, clarifying how the new academic framework will transition across different grade levels.

The statement addresses immediate questions from schools, students, and parents regarding board exam formats and language selections.

The notification confirms that the current batch of Class X students is completely exempt from the updated policy and will proceed under the existing curriculum.

For students currently enrolled in Classes VII, VIII, and IX, CBSE clarified that they will not be required to take a formal board examination in a third language when they progress to Class X. This decision aims to prevent any abrupt academic pressure on students currently mid-way through their secondary education.

The guidelines also address specific adjustments for middle-school students who have already opted for two foreign languages. The board will permit these students to continue their current coursework, provided they add one native Indian language to their schedule to align with the national standard.

This adjustment ensures compliance with national goals while preventing students from having to drop languages they have already invested time in learning.

To support schools during this transition, CBSE announced that grade-appropriate textbook materials and teaching resources will be distributed to all affiliated institutions within a strict, time-bound schedule. Education officials noted that the structural changes aim to make language learning more practical and engaging rather than a routine exercise in rote memorization.