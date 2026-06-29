PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 nominations open: Apply by July 31 at awards.gov.in

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Monday said that the nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will close on July 31.

The Government of India has started the nomination process for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026. The award is one of the country’s highest honours for children and is presented by the President of India to recognise outstanding achievements in different fields.Eligible candidates can submit their nominations through the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at awards.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2026.

Who can apply?



Children aged 5 to 18 years are eligible to apply for the award.Nominations can be submitted by:

Parents or guardians

Teachers

Institutions or organisations

Any individual

The child through self-nomination

Award categories



The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is presented in the following six categories:

Bravery

Social Service

Environment

Sports

Art and Culture

Science and Technology

The award recognises children who have made exceptional contributions and created a positive impact in these fields.

How to apply for PMRBP 2026



Candidates can follow these steps to submit their nomination:

Visit the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at awards.gov.in.

Portal at awards.gov.in. Log in using the required credentials.

Fill in the required details such as the applicant’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, mobile number and email ID.

Select “Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026” under the Ongoing Nominations section.

Click on “Nominate/Apply Now”.

Choose the appropriate award category.

Select whether the nomination is for yourself or another child.

Review the details, submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents required



While submitting the application, candidates will have to provide:

Details of the nominee

A write-up of up to 1,000 words explaining the achievement and its impact

Supporting documents, wherever applicable

A recent photograph in JPG, JPEG or PNG format

Applicants can save their forms as drafts and edit them before the final submission.

Why is this award important?



The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a prestigious national honour that recognises children for their exceptional achievements and contributions to society. It is a lifetime recognition that gives young achievers an opportunity to be honoured at the national level.The Ministry of Women and Child Development has encouraged parents, teachers, guardians and institutions to nominate deserving children so that their achievements receive national recognition.