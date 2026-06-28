Weekly survey results: many people video game on their phone, lots of utilize tablets too

Recently, we asked you what gadget you utilize for video gaming. And considering that we’re a smartphone-focused website, we’re not amazed to see that the mobile phone choice became the leading outcome. A few of these rankings are a little unexpected.

We were anticipating either PC or Console to declare the # 2 area– rather tablets triumphed. A great deal of individuals utilize old tablets as Netflix and Facebook gadgets, however those are too old to run modern-day video games– definitely not the more requiring titles. As it turns out, numerous have tablets effective enough to run the video games that they play.

< img width ="1200" height ="840" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/weekly-poll-gaming-machine/inline/gsmarena_001.png" alt ="Weekly poll results: most people game on their phone, many use tablets too">

PC was available in as a close # 3– this consists of both desktop PCs and laptop computers. Evaluating by the remarks, laptop computers are the favored type of video gaming PC nowadays. And while some laptop computer hardware has actually been repurposed into portable consoles, those aren’t especially typical.

When it comes to standard consoles, those are still popular, though our audience leans more towards the PC. There are ARM-powered handhelds too, though many people simply utilize tablets for portable video gaming on a bigger screen. Some low-power handhelds see usage as emulation makers for old video games.

Video game streaming services hardly signed up on the chart. Naturally, VR video gaming is a specific niche– we anticipated to see it near the bottom, though we were a little stunned to see VR vanquish video game streaming.