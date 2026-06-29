Oliver Tree’s Family Establishes Foundation to Provide Grants to Artists

“When I die, all the money is going to go back to artists. So I set up a foundation,” singer said in an interview prior to his death

Oliver Tree’s family has established a new foundation, as per the late singer’s wishes, to provide grants to young artists.

Just two weeks after Tree died in a helicopter crash in Brazil at the age of 32, his family launched Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses on Saturday.

“Oliver believed the most valuable way for artists to master their craft was not through studying, but by physically getting their hands dirty and creating things,” the foundation said in its mission statement. “The foundation provides grants to artists working in music, film, installation, and performance art.”

The foundation stems from Tree’s own vision for what his legacy would be after he died, as he revealed in interviews prior to his death.

“When I die, all the money is going to go back to artists. So I set up a foundation, it’s called ‘Dr. Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses.’ Hopefully it’ll last for 100 years,” Tree said in one video interview shared on the foundation’s website. “You’re not allowed to buy equipment with the money, you’re not allowed to get education or go to school with the money, but you’re allowed to physically hire people to help produce stuff, you’re allowed to rent gear and equipment.”

Tree continued, “That’s the belief for me, and basically I have a committee that I’ve set up for when I pass — I plan to do it when I’m alive — but basically everyone will vote on who the money goes to each year.” As for who will make up the committee, Tree said, “Collaborators I made music or film or art with when I was alive will make the decision.”

“Oliver directed that specified non-art-related and non-sentimental assets be sold to establish the grant fund,” the foundation wrote; donations will also be accepted. “The fund is intended to support creative art projects while remaining active for at least 50 to 100 years.”

Application requirements, submission dates and other details “will be announced soon.”

In addition to establishing the foundation, Tree’s family also announced that a celebration of life and memorial service for the singer will be held July 25 at the University of California-Santa Cruz’s Quarry Amphitheater; while only friends and family will be invited, the event will stream live.

From Rolling Stone US.