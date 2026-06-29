ATEEZ Enters Their New Era with Sultry New Single ‘Bad’

The K-pop superstars tease a bold concept and a Latin-infused sound on the first of five new tracks from their new album ‘Golden Hour: Part.5’

ATEEZ opens the next chapter of their Golden Hour series, Golden Hour: Part.5, with the lead single “Bad.” And like a sonic left turn from the explosive anthems that have defined much of ATEEZ’s musical identity, “Bad” introduces a sultry, confident era, elevating their powerful sound into a punchy, playful track. The song is sensuous, unapologetic, and almost serves as a teaser for what the rest of the five-track project has in store.

Built around a heavy bassline and a blend of Brazilian funk and Latin phonk, “Bad” keeps its production relatively minimal, letting the group’s strong vocals shine while setting the stage for the album’s other songs — Latin trap in “Mamacita,” EDM hip-hop rhythms in “Fallin,” and the smooth R&B textures of “Toxin” and “Body.”

Within the broader context of the Golden Hour storyline, “Bad” shifts the focus to something more intimate. While past instalments such as Golden Hour: Part.4 chased the highs and lows of growing up, this track zeroes in on a darker instinct of desire. It perfectly captures a helpless, dizzying attraction that defies reasoning. This mood carries throughout the song’s lyrics like “Your name stuck on my tongue / No words but say too much / Every time I wanna go and get gone / You stop me with one touch / That smile of yours makes my head spin / Blinded, stuck in your halo.” And instead of leaning on their usual metaphors or intricate universe lore, ATEEZ ground this blinding passion in a stylish club rhythm.

The energy translates into a fun, colorful, campy music video that mirrors the heat of the track. A major highlight is the casting of Hollywood actor Chase Infiniti as the female lead. As a dedicated ATINY (ATEEZ’s fandom name) herself, Infiniti’s presence adds a cinematic layer to the drama, which follows an energetic, comedic battle among the members to impress her.

The story begins with the One Battle After Another actress as a bride wearing eight rings on her fingers, a clever nod to the group’s eight members — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — that throws off the groom at the altar. Almost immediately, Seonghwa crashes the wedding, followed by a chaotic scramble where the members each try to win her over. Their bright streetwear, a departure from their usual dark outfits, adds to the quirky and retro street vibe of the visuals, especially San’s rainbow vest. A sassy dance crew frames everything with Infiniti holding her ground, flexing her acting and dance skills right alongside ATEEZ’s powerhouse performance.

San. Character poster for ‘Golden Hour: Part.5.’ Photo: courtesy of KQ Entertainment.

The video wraps up in a courtroom with Infiniti on trial for being “so bad,” a recurring line throughout the song. But she completely dominates the scene, walking out scot-free with a “not guilty” verdict while flaunting her eight rings. It’s a lighthearted, witty ending that balances the song’s seductive energy, flipping the power dynamic one last time as she leaves the members totally defeated.

“Bad” builds on the mysterious, immersive world of Golden Hour: Part.5, teasing the bold concepts and larger-than-life visuals to come, according to a press statement. It also underscores what Mingi recently told Rolling Stone India about their sound, “We’re always excited to take on new challenges with music and genres…exploring different aspects of our sound and sharing them with ATINY along the way.”