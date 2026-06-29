Oberoi Realty gets in NCR with 6,000 crore ultra high-end job

On Monday, the Mumbai-headquartered business introduced the very first stage of

the job consisting of 832 systems throughout 6 towers.

Oberoi Realty will invest around 6,000 crore in an ultra-luxury domestic task in Gurugram in its first advancement in National Capital Region.

The job, “Three Sixty North, “will be spread out throughout 14.8 acres in Gurugram’s sector 58.

On Monday, the Mumbai-headquartered business introduced the very first stage of the task making up 832 systems throughout 6 towers. These will consist of 3-4 BHK apartment or condos, duplexes and penthouses determining 5500-13,000 square feet with rate series of 18 crore and above.

Oberoi Realty is understood for establishing high-end domestic, industrial and hospitality tasks in Mumbai. Throughout the years it has actually provided 51 jobs in Mumbai aggregating 17.2 million square feet.

It is foraying in NCR at a time when total market is seeing suppressed development. Premium real estate classification continues to succeed and homes in 2-5 crore sector became the most active section in CY 2025, consultancy Knight Frank stated. The pattern continued in March-end quarter of 2026. High-end real estate sales nevertheless softened in the very first quarter specifically those in cost bracket of 50 crore and above, it included.

Talking to press reporters, chairman Vikas Oberoi revealed optimism about the brand name’s success in NCR. The overall income capacity of the task in 2 stages is around 16,000 crore, he stated.

Crucial turning point

“Our entry into the NCR market marks a crucial turning point in Oberoi Realty’s development journey and shows our long-lasting vision of structure unique advancements in India’s prominent markets,” Oberoi stated.

“Over the last 4 years, we have actually developed a strong performance history of developing landmark addresses in Mumbai, assisted by an unfaltering dedication to create quality, quality and client experience. Our company believe the job will resonate with critical house owners looking for extensive houses, personal privacy and a genuinely raised living experience,” he included.

Released on June 29, 2026