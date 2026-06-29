Jammu and Kashmir should widen exporter base to fulfill 2030 target: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks throughout the inaugural occasion of the’ International Buyer-Seller Meet ‘at SKICC, in Srinagar on Monday|Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday stated that Jammu and Kashmir need to produce more exporters to attain the Government of India’s target of doubling exports by 2030.

Speaking at a worldwide purchaser– seller fulfill in Srinagar, which saw involvement from stakeholders from around the world, Abdullah stated that almost 98 percent of the Union Territory’s exports presently stem from simply 4 districts– Jammu, Srinagar, Kathua and Samba.

“Beyond these districts, just about 2 percent of exports originated from the rest of Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

The Chief Minister stated the Centre’s enthusiastic export target for 2030 leaves the area with a minimal timeframe to considerably broaden its export base.

“We intend to support existing exporters, however we likewise require to develop brand-new exporters from those who are not exporting at present and make it simpler for them to gain access to worldwide markets,” he stated.

Abdullah stated efforts such as purchaser– seller fulfills, together with feedback and suggestions from individuals, would assist enhance the export environment in the Union Territory.

He stated Jammu and Kashmir has actually generally been related to export activity, though not constantly through official trade channels.

Little amounts

“Historically, our purchasers pertained to us in the kind of travelers who acquired products in little amounts. That, in such a way, was likewise a type of export,” he stated.

He kept in mind that this structure altered over time.

“In the past, we did not actively search for purchasers as they began their own. Then dark clouds emerged, tourist decreased, and that conventional channel was interrupted,” he stated.

He stated the scenario required a shift towards development and brand-new market linkages, especially for the handicrafts sector.

“Earlier, craftsmens might count on customers concerning them. Later on they had to load their items, travel to various parts of the nation, and develop linkages to offer them,” he stated.

Remembering his earlier period, Abdullah stated efforts were made to institutionalise such outreach.

“When I was the Commerce and Industries Minister, we began programs like purchaser– seller fulfills to construct relationships and link regional manufacturers with larger markets,” he stated.

Released on June 29, 2026