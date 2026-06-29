Million-plus cities lead in task quality, revenues: NSO

Summary In India’s busy cities, employees are now delighting in enhanced task chances, especially in routine employed positions, along with an increase in labor force involvement. There’s a minor boost in joblessness rates, these cities display a significant shift from casual labour and farming towards the broadening service and interaction sectors.

Agencies India task market (Image for representation)

New Delhi: Workers in India’s million-plus cities are making more, holding more routine employed tasks and taking part in the labour force at greater rates than those in the rest of metropolitan India, according to a report launched by the stats ministry on Monday, although joblessness stays partially greater in these cities.

The joblessness rate in million-plus cities stood at 4.9% in 2025 compared to 4.7% in other metropolitan locations. The out of work rate in these bigger cities has actually gradually decreased from 5.8% in 2021-22 and 7.9% in 2017-18.

Labour force involvement was partially greater in million-plus cities at 52.4%, compared to 52.1% in the rest of city India. The involvement rate has actually increased from 47.7% in 2017-18, driven in part by an increase in female labour force involvement to 27.2% from 19.8% over the exact same duration.

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The report likewise highlights an unique work profile in bigger cities. Almost 3 in 5 employees (58.5%) were utilized in routine employed tasks in 2025, considerably greater than 42.9% in other metropolitan locations. Work in transportation, storage and interaction represented 13.6% of employees, compared to 9.2% somewhere else, while other services utilized 31.5% of employees versus 24.1% in the rest of city India.

On the other hand, casual labour represented simply 6.3% of work in million-plus cities, less than half the 14.4% tape-recorded in other metropolitan locations. Farming used just 1.6% of employees in bigger cities, compared to 10.1% somewhere else.

Million-plus cities are specified as city centres with a population of a minimum of one million under the 2011 Census, covering 46 cities consisting of Bengaluru, Greater Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Ludhiana, Chennai, Meerut and Varanasi. Non-million-plus city locations make up all other metropolitan centres in the nation.

Employees in bigger cities likewise made more throughout all work classifications. Self-employed employees reported typical profits of Rs 30,858 throughout the previous 30 days, compared to Rs 23,013 in city India overall.

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Routine employed workers made approximately Rs 28,808 throughout the month, versus Rs 26,258 in other metropolitan locations, while casual labourers made Rs 624 daily compared to Rs 550.

“Both male and female employees in million-plus cities reported greater typical hours of work than employees in city India throughout broad status in work,” the report stated.

The report likewise discovered that 22.2% of youths aged 15-29 years in million-plus cities were not in work, education or training (NEET) under the normal status, lower than the 25% taped throughout metropolitan India.

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