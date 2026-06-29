Indian Army to broaden drone fleet, raise Baaz Battalions to enhance security ability: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi

Summary General Dwivedi stated the brand-new effort will build on existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights and produce a devoted swimming pool of skilled workers to run and handle drone systems throughout the battleground community.

PTI

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday stated the force will need constant induction, upgrades and massive replenishment of drones, revealing the raising of specialised “Baaz Battalions” to reinforce intelligence, security and reconnaissance abilities.

General Dwivedi stated the brand-new effort will build on existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights and produce a devoted swimming pool of experienced workers to run and handle drone systems throughout the battleground environment.

“The Army will require continuous induction, upgrades and replenishment of drones on a large scale. To maintain pace with this requirement, one of the most important initiatives is raising Baaz Battalions. This will be built upon the existing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flights. These battalions will comprise a specialist pool of personnel trained to operate and manage the ecosystem of Remotely Piloted Aircraft,” he stated.

“This will enhance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities through integrated aerial surveillance, persistent battlefield awareness and rapid response,” General Dwivedi stated.

Highlighting the fast growth of unmanned systems in the Indian Army, the Army Chief stated drone strength has actually grown considerably over the previous 2 years.

“About two years ago, the Indian Army possessed only a few hundred drones. Today, that number has grown significantly and now stands beyond 50,000. Based on our current roadmap and operational requirements, we expect this strength to grow further over the next few years and potentially double within the next two to three years,” Gen Dwivedi stated.

He included that drones are anticipated to end up being as typical on the battleground as conventional interaction devices.

“As technology evolves and costs reduce, drones will increasingly become as ubiquitous on the battlefield as radios, night-vision devices and communication equipment,” he stated.

Reacting to a concern on Pakistan’s drone abilities, General Dwivedi stated the Indian Army carefully keeps track of advancements and stays ready to counter emerging dangers.

“It is evident that they have been investing significantly in drones and unmanned systems and continue to draw upon multiple sources for such capabilities. We continuously monitor these developments and assess both capabilities and intentions,” the COAS stated.

He even more asserted that India’s focus stays on functional readiness and counter-drone ability instead of numbers alone.

“For us, a more important consideration is not the exact number of drones held by any adversary, but our ability to detect, track, neutralise and dominate the drone battlespace. I can say with confidence that the Indian Army remains fully prepared to counter present and emerging drone threats across the entire spectrum of operations,” General Dwivedi stated.

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