HSRP are likewise commonly called as’IND ‘or INDIA number plates.|Picture Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

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The Maharashtra Transport Department on Monday alerted that it would begin taking stringent action from July 1 if automobiles are discovered operating without the necessary High Security Registration Plates( HSRP ).

The cops and transportation authorities will collectively or separately act under Rule 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, versus the cars (signed up before April 1, 2019) discovered without HSRP after the June 30 due date, the transportation department stated in a declaration.

Automobile owners who have actually reserved an authorised visit for HSRP setup on or before June 30 will be offered short-lived remedy for the enforcement drive starting July 1, 2026.

A Number Of Regional Transport Office (RTO) services, consisting of transfer of ownership, modification of address, hypothecation recommendation or termination, re-registration, lorry modification and allow renewal, will not be readily available for cars that have actually not been fitted with HSRP.

The limitation, nevertheless, will not use to the renewal of physical fitness certificates, it stated.

The state federal government has actually selected 3 business for the task after a tendering procedure in 2015. Given that December 2024, the business started fitment of HSRP.

The state has actually designated 3 companies for HSRP setup throughout various zones– Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, Real Industries Ltd and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Little interest

A senior transportation department authorities stated that, since June 29, 2026, owners of just 1.08 crore automobiles had actually scheduled visits for HSRP fitment, versus the approximated 2.10 crore automobiles signed up before April 1, 2019, that are needed to set up the plates.

Bulk of lorries set up with HSRP are from city locations, while lorry owners in rural areas have actually revealed little interest in getting the plates set up.

The Maharashtra federal government, nevertheless, did not reveal the precise variety of automobiles that have actually been fitted with HSRP.

Why HSRP?

HSRP are likewise widely called as ‘IND’ or INDIA number plates.

To suppress the theft of lorries and bring harmony in their identity marks, the Union federal government has actually made HSRP compulsory for every single freshly signed up car from April 1, 2019, putting the onus on makers to install them to every brand-new lorry before handing them over to the consumers.

Made from an unusual aluminum alloy, HSRP consists of a retro-reflective movie with a confirmation engraving ‘India’, a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter “IND” in blue, and a 10-digit laser-branding of a distinct identification number, making it tamper-proof.

Released on June 29, 2026