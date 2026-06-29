love-bomb-wants-to-build-india’s-next-wellness-category:-relationship-wellness

India, June 26 —

The startup is betting that modern couples need more than gifts – they need experiences that help them reconnect.

Mumbai, India – June 2026: India has wellness brands for fitness, sleep, nutrition, mental health, and skincare. But when it comes to relationship wellness, one category remains largely untouched. Love Bomb, an Indian startup, believes relationship wellness could become one of the next major consumer wellness categories in India.

The company has launched a line of premium dark chocolates formulated with ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Shilajit, and Saffron, designed not merely as a confectionery product but as a wellness experience for couples.

Its mission is ambitious: Create India’s first mainstream relationship wellness brand.

“We are not building a chocolate company,” says Shweta Sawant, Co-Founder of Love Bomb.

“We are building products that help couples reconnect. Chocolate is simply our first medium.”

The founders observed a growing contradiction in modern relationships. Couples today are more digitally connected than ever, yet many report feeling emotionally disconnected because of demanding careers, stress, endless screen time, and increasingly busy lifestyles.

While consumers can buy products for better sleep, improved fitness, healthier skin, or enhanced productivity, there are surprisingly few mainstream products focused on helping couples nurture their relationships.

Love Bomb sees this gap as the beginning of an entirely new consumer category.

The startup’s flagship product combines premium dark chocolate with traditional Ayurvedic ingredients that have long been associated with vitality, mood enhancement, and overall well-being.

More importantly, the brand positions its products as shared rituals rather than consumables.

The company has already sold over 60,000 units, validating demand among urban Indian couples seeking unique experiences and meaningful gifting alternatives.

The founders believe relationship wellness could follow the same trajectory as fitness and mental wellness, categories that were once niche but have since become mainstream consumer markets.

Industry experts estimate India’s chocolate market exceeds Rs.19,000 crore, while the broader relationship wellness sector continues to witness rapid growth as cultural attitudes evolve.

Love Bomb plans to expand beyond chocolates into games, gifting experiences, and relationship-focused wellness products, creating an ecosystem centered around connection and shared experiences.

“We believe relationship wellness is where mental wellness was ten years ago,” says Shweta.

“It’s under-discussed, underserved, and incredibly important. The brands that help people build stronger relationships will define the next decade of wellness.”

Love Bomb products are available through multiple consumer channels, making them accessible to couples across India. Customers can purchase directly from the brand’s official website, lovebomb.co.in, as well as leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon. The brand has also expanded into the fast-growing quick-commerce ecosystem through Blinkit, enabling customers in select cities to receive their orders within minutes. By combining direct-to-consumer sales, marketplace reach, and instant delivery platforms, Love Bomb aims to make wellness and gifting products more convenient and accessible than ever before.

Love Bomb’s long-term vision extends far beyond chocolate. The Brand aims to build India’s leading premium relationship and gifting brand, spanning chocolates, curated gift boxes, couple games, wellness products, and experiential offerings. The brand also plans to tap into the growing premium corporate gifting market, where companies are increasingly seeking memorable and differentiated gifting solutions. Looking ahead, Love Bomb intends to establish flagship stores in premium high-street locations across major Indian cities, creating immersive retail experiences that blend wellness, gifting, and modern relationship culture under one brand ecosystem.

As conversations around relationships, emotional health, and personal well-being continue to become more open across India, Love Bomb is positioning itself at the intersection of wellness, gifting, and modern relationships.

And if the founders are right, they may not be creating a chocolate brand at all – they are creating an entirely new category.

About Love Bomb

Love Bomb is an Indian wellness company creating products and experiences designed to help couples reconnect. Starting with premium dark chocolates infused with traditional Ayurvedic ingredients, the company aims to build India’s leading relationship wellness brand.

Media Contact:

Love Bomb Media Relations

Email: love@lovebomb.co.in

Website: lovebomb.co.in

Instagram: @ lovebomb.co.in

Amazon buy link – https://amzn.in/d/01OCvqvt