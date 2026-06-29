Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash Present Sarod Renditions of Timeless Sai Baba Aarti

India, June 26 —

Some songs become a part of people’s lives and stay close to their hearts for years. Presented by Panorama Music, celebrated sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash offer a fresh musical take on three timeless Sai Baba devotional songs, ‘Aarti Sai Baba’, ‘Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur’, and ‘Ananta Tula Te’ through the sound of the sarod.﻿

Following their collaboration with Gorillaz on The Mountain alongside Asha Bhosle and Yungblud, and their recent Grammy win for ‘Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash now turn their attention to devotional music, bringing these cherished Sai Baba compositions to listeners through soulful sarod renditions.﻿

For many people, these songs are a regular part of their prayer routine. They bring a sense of peace and connection to Sai Baba. With these renditions, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash offer listeners a chance to experience these familiar compositions through the sound of the sarod.﻿

‘Aarti Sai Baba’ is one of the most popular prayers dedicated to Sai Baba. It is played and sung every day in homes and temples. In this rendition, the sarod presents the familiar melody in a soothing and beautiful way while keeping the feeling of the prayer unchanged.﻿

For many devotees, Shirdi is a place that holds special memories and faith. ‘Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur’ reflects that connection, and this sarod rendition brings the familiar melody to listeners in a beautiful new way.﻿

‘Ananta Tula Te’ is a much-loved devotional song among Sai Baba devotees. This sarod rendition brings a fresh sound to the familiar melody while staying true to the emotions associated with it.﻿

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash bring a magical touch to these well-known devotional songs without changing what makes them special. The focus remains on the feeling of devotion that devotees have carried in their hearts for years.﻿

Amaan Ali Bangash said, “These songs are very special to so many devotees. While working on these renditions, we wanted to keep their simplicity and devotion intact. We hope listeners enjoy hearing these familiar melodies through the sound of the sarod.”﻿

Ayaan Ali Bangash added, “These compositions are deeply connected with people’s faith and emotions. Playing them on the sarod was a special experience for us.”﻿

Rajesh Menon, CEO, Panorama Music, said, “These Sai Baba Aarti’s have been loved by devotees for years. Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have brought a fresh musical touch to them through the sarod, and we are pleased to share these renditions with listeners.”﻿

With Aarti Sai Baba, Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur, and Ananta Tula Te, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash pay tribute to Sai Baba through music that is simple, pure, and full of faith.﻿

Panorama Music is a leading music label with a diverse collection spanning film music, independent releases, regional content, and devotional offerings. Through collaborations with celebrated artists and fresh talent alike, Panorama Music continues to bring meaningful and memorable music to listeners across India and around the world.

The Sai Baba Aarti EP is streaming on all music platforms.

Link: https://bfan.link/sai-baba-aarti