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Home Business Mukhyamantri SamuhikVivah Yojana– a huge action in Uttar Pradesh social well-being

Mukhyamantri SamuhikVivah Yojana– a huge action in Uttar Pradesh social well-being

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Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana

MukhyamantriSamuhikVivah Yojana(likewise referred to as the Mass Marriage Scheme) is a flagship social well-being program of the Uttar Pradesh federal government. Released to promote easy, dowry-free, and dignified marital relationships, the plan arranges cumulative wedding for qualified couples from financially weaker areas.Because taking control of the reigns of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has actually changed the lives of normal individuals through numerous plans that have actually targeted upliftment through social well-being. Prior to 2017, the federal governments did not take interest in marital relationship plans and ever since there has actually been a devoted development for financially weaker areas. Executed by the Social Welfare Department, it intends to decrease the monetary problem of wedding events on bad households while motivating social consistency throughout castes and neighborhoods.

Mass occasions are frequently held at district and divisional levels with active involvement of federal government authorities.The main goal of the plan is to offer monetary help and home products so that children of bad households can get wed without financial obligation or lavish costs. It highly dissuades dowry and kid marital relationship while promoting inter-community consistency.From fiscal year 2025– 26, the help has actually been considerably improved to Rs1 lakh per couple (Rs60,000 direct bank transfer to the bride-to-be’s account + Rs25,000 worth of family products + Rs15,000 for event expenditures).

The yearly household earnings eligibility limitation has actually likewise been raised to Rs3 lakh to cover more households. Salient Features of The Scheme1. Eligibility Criteria– Bride need to be at least 18 years and groom a minimum of 21 years of ages on the date of marital relationship.– Both needs to be long-term citizens of Uttar Pradesh. – Family yearly earnings ought to not go beyond Rs3 lakh (boosted from FY 2025-26). – Open to all classifications– SC, ST, OBC, Minority, and General. – One household can obtain advantage for an optimum of 2 children.2. Targets and Objectives of the Scheme – To promote dowry-free, easy, and dignified mass marital relationships amongst financially weaker areas. – Reduce monetary concern on bad households and avoid financial obligation due to elegant wedding events. – Encourage social consistency by arranging cumulative events throughout castes and neighborhoods. – Eradicate kid marital relationship and promote legal age marital relationships. – Support women from impoverished backgrounds to begin married life with self-respect and fundamental home products.3. Financial Assistance and Benefits – Enhanced to Rs1. 01 lakh per couple (from FY 2025-26). – Rs60,000 direct bank transfer to the bride-to-be’s account. – Rs25,000 worth of home items (utensils, bed linen, and so on). – Rs15,000– 16,000 for event costs arranged in mass occasions. – Additional assistance like photography, pandal, and standard plans at government-organised occasions.4. How to Apply– Step by Step – Visit the main website: shadianudan. upsdc. gov. in/. – Register utilizing Aadhaar number and fill the online application. – Upload needed files and send the type 90 days before or after the marital relationship date. – Alternatively, use offline at the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) or Block Development Office. – After confirmation, couples are welcomed to take part in organised mass marital relationship occasions.5. Needed Documents – Aadhaar Card of bride-to-be, groom, and parent/guardian. – Residence/Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh. – Income Certificate (released by proficient authority). – Age evidence (Birth Certificate, School Marksheet, or Affidavit). – Bank account information of the bride-to-be (for DBT), passport-size images, and caste certificate (if suitable).

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Two Major Achievements of MukhyamantriSamuhikVivah Yojana:1. Huge Scale of Beneficiaries – Since its launch in 2017, the plan has actually helped with the marital relationships of over 5.54 lakh couples (around 554,202 children) from financially weaker areas throughout Uttar Pradesh. – In FY 2025-26 alone, it supported 76,522 couples, with countless mass marital relationship occasions arranged at district and divisional levels. – It has actually especially benefited marginalised neighborhoods, with more than 2.2 lakh Dalit women and 1.8 lakh OBC women wed under the program, promoting social consistency and inclusiveness.2. Openness and Financial Savings through Digital Verification – Strict Aadhaar-based digital checks have actually avoided leaks, leading to the recognition and elimination of 42,781 disqualified candidates in 2025-26, thus conserving Rs 427 crore for real recipients. – The plan has actually effectively promoted dowry-free, easy marital relationships on a big scale, with grand occasions like the one in Gorakhpur where 1,200 couples were wed in a single day. – Enhanced monetary help to Rs 1.01 lakh per couple has additional reinforced the plan’s effect in minimizing the financial problem on bad households

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