4 brand-new K-dramas to view today on OTT starring Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Choi Min Sik: See You at Work Tomorrow to Notes from the Last Row

Run-through Trying to find something brand-new to see this weekend? 4 fresh K-dramas have actually gotten here on OTT platforms, providing a mix of love, thriller, action and medical drama. Here’s a take a look at the most recent releases, and keep reading to understand where to enjoy them online in India. Listen to this short article in summed up format

< img height ="488" width="650" alt="K-dramas OTT releases" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132027708,width-650,height-488,imgsize-131236,resizemode-75/k-dramas-ott-releases.jpg"> K-dramas OTT releases of the week (Credit: Instagram)

The weekend is lastly here, which implies it’s the ideal time to snuggle with a brand-new K-drama. Whether you’re in the state of mind for a light-hearted workplace love, a gripping mental thriller, an action-packed vengeance story or a reassuring medical drama, today’s OTT releases have something for each sort of audience. From Seo In Guk’s newest romantic funny to Choi Min Sik’s suspense-filled resurgence, here are 4 Korean dramas you can contribute to your watchlist.

Newest K-dramas OTT releases of the week



See You at Work Tomorrow! – Amazon Prime Video

If workplace love are your preferred, See You at Work Tomorrow! deserves having a look at. The series follows a business worker who has actually invested 7 years feeling stuck in the exact same regimen. Wishing for a fresh start in both her profession and individual life, she discovers herself working under a requiring employer understood for his stringent requirements. While the 2 at first clash over nearly whatever, their expert competition gradually becomes shared regard and an unforeseen love.

The drama marks Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun’s very first on-screen partnership in a K-drama, with Kang Mina playing an essential function. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 22 and is presently streaming in India.

Notes from the Last Row – Netflix

If thriller dramas are more your design, Notes from the Last Row uses an interesting story with a lot of twists. The drama centres on an irritated literature teacher and stopped working author whose life modifications after he finds an extremely gifted trainee sitting silently at the back of his class. Amazed by the trainee’s remarkable writing capability, the teacher starts mentoring him in trick. What begins as adoration quickly turns into an unhealthy fixation, leading both of them down an unsafe course.

The series stars Choi Min Sik, Choi Hyun Wook, Huh Joon Ho, Kim Yun Jin and Jung Kyung. It premiered on Netflix on June 26. All 6 episodes are presently readily available.

Representative Kim Reactivated– Netflix

For audiences trying to find action and high-stakes drama, Agent Kim Reactivated provides precisely that. The story follows a previous black-ops representative who has actually left his unsafe past behind and is now living silently as a bank supervisor and single dad. His serene life comes crashing down when his teenage child is abducted, requiring him to go back to the fatal abilities he when attempted to forget. Along the method, he reunites with previous operatives as they race versus time to save her while effective opponents close in.

The 10-episode action thriller marks So Ji Sub’s K-drama resurgence and likewise includes Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, Son Naeun and Kim Sung Kyu. The series premiered on Netflix on June 26.

Physician on the Edge – Disney+

If you choose heartfelt stories, Doctor on the Edge continues to impress with its mix of medical cases and love. Set on a remote island town, the drama follows a public health medical professional and a nurse who are designated to interact in a close-knit neighborhood. As they deal with clients and be familiar with the villagers, they find significant lessons about empathy, relationships and what genuinely matters in life.

The medical rom-com stars Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, Hong Min Ki, Lee Soo Kyung and Kim Yoon Woo. Episode 7 was launched on June 22, followed by Episode 8 on June 23, and both are now offered to stream on Disney+.

Whether you’re preparing a binge-watch or searching for something brand-new to delight in over the weekend, these 4 K-dramas bring a mix of love, thriller, action and sincere storytelling. Stay tuned for more updates on brand-new K-drama releases.