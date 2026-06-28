Mortal Remains of 8 Indians Repatriated From Ras Laffan: Indian Embassy in Doha

Qatar LNG Blast: 13 Dead, Including Indians, in Ras Laffan Explosion. Submit|Image: X

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Doha stated on Saturday that the mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who died in the Ras Laffan mishap have actually been repatriated to India on June 26.

4 out of 12 mortal remains had actually been repatriated on June 25.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated,”Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who sadly died in Ras Laffan mishap have actually been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had actually been repatriated on June 25. Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian neighborhood organisations and Government authorities in India for their timely assistance. Ambassador and Embassy authorities likewise fulfilled a few of the hurt Indian nationals today in Alkhor. The hurt have actually all gotten suitable medical attention for which the Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and employer business agents.”

Previously on June 25, the mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who died in the Ras Laffan occurrence were being repatriated to India, Embassy of India in Qatar stated.

The embassy stated they have actually kept the households and authorities notified.

In a post on X, the embassy stated, “The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed. We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident,” it stated.

Highlighting the close bilateral ties in between New Delhi and Doha, Ministry of External Affairs representative Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday detailed an essential diplomatic outreach following a significant commercial disaster in the Gulf country.