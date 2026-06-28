“India Deserves Permanent Seat at UNSC Given Its Population, Global Role”: Seychelles Foreign Minister|Image: File

Victoria: Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure on Saturday backed India’s candidature for a long-term seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stating New Delhi is worthy of a location at the worldwide body’s leading decision-making online forum provided its population, global function and contributions to peace and security, especially in maritime security.

Speaking with ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the East African island country as part of his two-day state check out, Faure stated the existing worldwide order and global organizations require reforms to much better show modern truths, with higher representation for nations and areas that stay underrepresented.

“The global order established in 1945 needs reform. International institutions must better reflect today’s realities. There is a strong need for more balanced representation, particularly for countries like India and regions like Africa, which currently lack permanent representation in key global institutions,” he stated.

“India deserves a permanent seat at the UN Security Council given its population, global role, and contributions to peacekeeping, maritime security, and multilateral diplomacy,” the Seychelles Foreign Minister included.

Faure stated Seychelles supports India’s quote for an irreversible UNSC seat, including that India’s addition would contribute towards higher balance and stability in international affairs.

“Seychelles supports this position. India has also played a strong role in the Non-Aligned Movement, and its inclusion would strengthen global balance and peace,” he stated.

Speaking on the India-Seychelles relations, the Foreign Minister explained the collaboration in between the 2 nations as “excellent”tracing its structure to Seychelles’ self-reliance in 1976.

“This is an excellent relationship. It started from independence in 1976, forming the foundation of formal relations,” Faure stated.

He included that the relationship has actually progressed into a “very solid and stable partnership” with tactical value for both countries.

“It is a strategic partnership between the two countries. We are very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to visit Seychelles. He usually undertakes multi-country tours, but we are honoured that he is coming here as the Guest of Honour to celebrate the jubilee of our independence as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations,” Faure stated.

Highlighting India’s function as an essential partner, the Seychelles Foreign Minister stated the nation continues to keep relations with all countries that appreciate its sovereignty and self-reliance.

“India is one of our closest partners, but we continue to maintain relations with all countries that respect our sovereignty and independence,” he stated.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts a two-day State Visit to Seychelles to take part in the Golden Jubilee events of the nation’s National Day as the Guest of Honour, with the check out targeted at additional enhancing the longstanding ties in between the 2 nations.