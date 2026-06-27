Yash Dayal Cleared Of Posco Allegations, Set To Return In This T20 Competition: Report

Yash Dayal|Image: BCCI

Yash Dayal is lastly set to rebound to cricket after an extended lack. The left-arm quick bowler has actually run out the video game for over a year after 2 different charges were submitted versus the RCB pacer. The previous Gujarat Titans and RCB pacer was implicated of sexual exploitation of a lady, while a different case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO )Act was likewise signed up versus him.

Yash Dayal Has Been Cleared Of All Charges

Now, according to a report, Dayal has actually been cleared of all charges, and he will be approved a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. He is all set to resume his cricket profession in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League. Dayal didn’t participate in RCB’s victorious IPL 2026 project, and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat firmly insisted the bowler was going through an individual circumstance.

UPCA secretary Prem Manohar Gupta validated to The Times of India that they will approve a NOC to Yash Dayal. “UPCA will offer an NOC to Yash Dayal for playing domestic and league cricket since all legal procedures have actually been settled.”

Dayal has actually likewise been maintained by the Gorakhpur Lions, and the UPT20 League governing council chairman, Sanjay Kapoor, validated the advancement. “We will conduct the UPT20 League mini-auction in mid-July. We are looking at holding it in new cities such as Agra and Noida. We want to promote the league on a larger scale, which is why we are considering these venues. If hotel arrangements are not feasible in Agra or Noida, Lucknow will remain our venue for the mini-auction.”

2 Separate FIRs Were Filed Against Yash Dayal