Prohibited in India, Sold in Mumbai Anyway: Chembur Shop Owner Booked Over Selling Pakistan-Made Goree Face Cream

Prohibited in India, Sold in Mumbai Anyway: Shop Owner Booked Over Pakistan-Made Goree Cream|Image: Republic

A store owner in Mumbai’s Chembur location has actually been scheduled for presumably offering a prohibited skin cream produced in Pakistan, after a tip-off led the city’s criminal activity branch to rob his shop and take the item. The case now has officers attempting to trace precisely how the cosmetic, bring a clear “Made in Pakistan” label, wound up on his racks in the very first location.

How the raid unfolded

Officers from Crime Branch Unit-6 got particular info that the store, recognized as Tony Land on Central Avenue Road in Kamalkunj, Chembur, was equipping the prohibited cream. Performing on this input, a cops group performed a raid at the shop on the night of June 23. To validate the tip-off, the group initially sent out in a decoy purchaser who bought the item before officers actioned in to check it officially.

The cream ended up being Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, an item made in Lahore, Pakistan, with the native land printed on its product packaging together with batch information verifying where it had actually been produced.

What was taken

Cops recuperated 5 boxes of the cream from the store, together valued at around Rs 2,495. One box has actually been kept aside for chemical screening, while the staying 4 are being held as proof in the event.

When questioned, the store owner, recognized as 52-year-old Sanjay Shah, was not able to produce purchase costs or any import documents for the item. He supposedly informed cops he had actually sourced it from a trader running out of Crawford Market, an information private investigators are now checking out as they attempt to draw up the supply chain behind the item.

The charges versus him

Cops have actually reserved Shah under areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to arrangements of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. According to cops, the sale itself was a direct offense of a Directorate General of Foreign Trade alert provided on May 2, 2025, which disallows the import of items stemming from Pakistan.

A cream with a distressed history of its own

This is not the very first time Goree Beauty Cream has actually come under examination, and especially, not simply in India. Health authorities abroad have actually flagged the very same item for security issues.

New Zealand’s medications regulator, Medsafe, released a public caution back in 2021 particularly calling Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, together with 2 other creams, for consisting of mercury and lead. The regulator warned that mercury direct exposure can impact the nerve system, kidneys, lungs, and skin, and might likewise hurt coming infants, while lead direct exposure can impact neurological advancement, especially in kids.

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To put it simply, the exact same item now at the centre of this Mumbai case has actually currently drawn security cautions well beyond India’s borders, including another layer of issue to a story that began as a simple import-ban infraction.

Not the very first time this year

The Chembur case suits a pattern that has actually played out consistently throughout Maharashtra in current months. Simply weeks previously, a viral video out of Pimpri-Chinchwad raised comparable concerns, after a female stated she had actually discovered a “Made in Pakistan” tag sewed into a bedsheet she purchased from a stall at the Sankashti Chaturthi reasonable near the Shri Morya Gosavi Temple in Chinchwad.

According to her account, the bedsheet looked entirely regular at the time of purchase. It was just after cleaning it in the house that she saw the label tucked into one corner. She taped a video questioning how a Pakistan-made item might be offered freely at a regional spiritual reasonable, and the clip spread rapidly online. While her claim has actually not been formally validated, the Pimpri-Chinchwad authorities kept in mind of the video and formed a group to trace where the bedsheet had really originated from and how it reached the reasonable.

Before that, authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had actually performed a bigger crackdown after getting problems that traders in locations like Shahganj, Ghasmandi, and City Centre Mall were honestly offering cosmetics imported from Pakistan. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had actually likewise flagged the concern to the city’s Police Commissioner. Performing on this, City Chowk authorities robbed 3 stores at as soon as, taking cosmetic items worth around Rs 60,000 and detaining 3 traders, who were sent out into 2 days of authorities custody as the examination continued.

A concern that keeps returning