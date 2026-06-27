SpaceX signs up with Nasdaq 100, stimulates passive purchasing wave

SpaceX is set to sign up with the Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, a relocation anticipated to draw in billions in passive financial investment. This addition follows Nasdaq’s unwinded entry requirements, making it much easier for business like SpaceX, in spite of current losses, to go into significant indices. While some see it as a favorable indication of need, others, like Morningstar, reveal issues about the stock’s evaluation. S&P 500, nevertheless, preserves more stringent entry guidelines for SpaceX.

SpaceX will be contributed to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index on July 7, exchange operator Nasdaq validated on Friday, leading the way for a rise in passive financial investments in Elon Musk’s rocket and AI giant.

Addition in the index generally improves the stock cost, as exchange-traded funds aiming to duplicate the index’s efficiency purchase shares of the recently consisted of company.

To make it more appealing for business looking for U.S. listings, Nasdaq, in addition to other index suppliers FTSE Russell and MSCI, unwinded its entry requirements consisting of success, the variety of days after a business goes public and the variety of shares readily available for trading.

SpaceX, that made its Nasdaq launching on June 12, has actually swung in between sharp losses and little revenues over the previous 3 years. In 2015, the business reported a bottom line of $4.9 billion.

Big Language Model (LLM) makers OpenAI and Anthropic are likewise anticipated to apply for their going publics this year or next year and most likely target assessments of more than $1 trillion.

Financiers purchase shared funds and ETFs, such as Invesco’s QQQ and QQQM, that track the Nasdaq 100, to get more comprehensive direct exposure.

J.P. Morgan approximated that SpaceX’s addition in the Nasdaq 100 might draw $4.3 billion in passive inflows.

“Clearly, there’s a lot of demand, that’s why they fast-tracked the integration into the index,” Michael Field, primary equity market strategist at Morningstar, stated. “A lot of people will be happy with it. Some fund managers less so, the skeptics amongst them, us included. We think the stock is overvalued.”

S&P Global stated this month that it was not altering the requirements for SpaceX to enter its significant indices, consisting of Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index, and will wait on a minimum of 12 months before even considering it.