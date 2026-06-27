Apple looks for United States approval to purchase chips from blacklisted Chinese business ReutersLast Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:50:00 AM IST

Summary Reports recommend that Apple is actively connecting to the Trump administration in an effort to source memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies, a Chinese company presently prohibited by the Pentagon. This effort intends to fight the monetary problem triggered by increasing chip expenses, a common concern for numerous U.S. tech business. < img height ="27" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/124905307.cms"> Listen to this short article in summed up format

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Apple is lobbying the Trump administration for clearance to purchase memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies, a Chinese business the Pentagon has actually placed on a blacklist, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has actually lobbied the White House for approval focused on relieving monetary pressure on the business from increasing memory chip rates, the paper stated, pointing out unnamed sources.

The White House, Apple and CXMT did not react to ask for remark from Reuters outside company hours.

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The lobbying push highlights the bind dealing with significant U.S. innovation business as skyrocketing memory chip expenses hit Washington’s nationwide security limitations on Chinese chipmakers.

Apple approached the Commerce Department more than a month back and likewise engaged other administration authorities and allies in Washington, a single person informed the FT.

CXMT, China’s leading memory chipmaker, was designated as a Chinese military business by the Defense Department under the Biden administration. The business, to name a few, was authorized by an interagency committee in 2015 for addition to the Commerce Department’s Entity List.

U.S. business can not deliver items, software application and innovation to business on the list without a license, which is most likely to be rejected.

Apple raised iPad and MacBook rates on Thursday, stating it might no longer protect consumers from skyrocketing memory and storage chip expenses driven by the AI market’s information center buildout.