HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Tripura Pineapple Festival Gram it: A stunning view of the Humayun’s Tomb under a bright blue sky in Delhi will definitely make you step out of your homes and explore Delhi over the weekend. This historical sight is the perfect spot to begin your city tour. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle

When: June 27

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged What: Belly Of The Beast (Writers: Kalki Koechlin & Sheena Khalid & Director: Sheena Khalid)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: Bound (Director: Feisal Alkazi)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Shaam – E – Mehfil Ft. Venkatraman Ramachandran – Ghazal Night

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Sculptor Sculpture – The Musical Journey (Director: Vikas Garg)

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: June 27

Timing: 6pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Pottery Hug – Couple Workshop

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 27

Timing: 2.30pm & 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Appurv Gupta Live

Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka

When: June 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 12 (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction