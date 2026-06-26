‘United States Will Judge Iran by Its Actions on the Water, Not Maximalist Rhetoric’: Secretary of State Marco Rubio|Image: Reuters (file image)

Washington: Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday pressed back versus Iranian federal government”propaganda”concerning settlements with the United States, stressing that Washington will assess Tehran based upon its habits in global waterways instead of its public declarations.

Rubio explained that the U.S. is unenthusiastic in Iran’s media looks and will rather concentrate on concrete indications of compliance.

“What we’re interested in is not their interview. What we’re interested in is whether ships are moving,” Rubio stated.

“If ships are moving as they ought to be moving, then that’s what we’re going to judge, which’s what we’re going to respond to,” he stated.

The Secretary of State worried that the U.S. will overlook what he referred to as “maximalist rhetoric” from Iranian state tv, focusing on proven actions over words.

Rubio likewise doubled down on his characterization of Iran’s management, explaining the system as one controlled by extreme clerics.

“The Iranian system is led by clerics, extreme clerics. That’s what it’s constantly been led by. Which’s what it continues to be led by,” he stated, including that the administration will continue to “evaluate them by their actions.”

When questioned about Vice President JD Vance’s popular function in the diplomatic efforts, Rubio dismissed the criticism as misdirected.

“The vice president of the United States, other than the president, is the second most powerful person in our government. The fact that he’s directly involved in this tells you the importance that our administration has given to this topic. So I think it’s a very positive thing that he’s involved in it,” Rubio stated, calling the analysis “ridiculous.”

Rubio released a firm caution versus any efforts by Iran or other enemies to enforce charges on worldwide shipping paths.

“You can call it a cost. You can call it a toll, call it whatever you desire. If you are charging cash to utilize the straits, we will not support it. We will not. We will not endure it. We will not enable it,” he stated. He prompted enemies to “desert the dream now” relating to such steps on worldwide waterways.