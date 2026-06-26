Pixel 11 Pro Leaks Show Google Isn’t Just Adding Features, It’s Taking Some Away

google pixel 10 professional|Image: google

Every Pixel 11 Pro story up until now has actually led with the brand-new things- a radiant electronic camera bar, a sharper chip, a fresh modem. Buried in the exact same leakages is a less lovely pattern that no one’s truly put a spotlight on, this might be the very first Pixel Pro in years where some numbers on the spec sheet in fact go down, not up.

Here are 5 methods the Pixel 11 Pro is forming up to be various from the Pixel 10 Pro and not all of them are upgrades.

1. The battery is supposedly diminishing

The Pixel 10 Pro brings a ranked battery capability of 4,870 mAh, while leakages indicate the Pixel 11 Pro being available in at 4,707 mAh which is a drop of approximately 160 mAh. That’s not a big cut on paper, however it’s a turnaround of the typical instructions Pixel batteries have actually relocated. Dripped figures indicate smaller sized batteries trending throughout the whole lineup this year, not simply on the Pro design. Google will be depending on the brand-new chip’s performance gains to cover the space.

2. RAM might drop on the base setup

The Pixel 10 Pro delivered with 16GB of RAM throughout the board, however leakages recommend the Pixel 11 Pro’s entry tier might be up to 12GB, with 16GB booked for greater storage setups. For a phone leaning harder into on-device AI every year, delivering less memory on the entry design is a weird compromise and one report recommends Google might even be sourcing less expensive memory from a Chinese provider to handle increasing RAM expenses industry-wide.

3. The most inexpensive storage tier might vanish completely

The Pixel 10 Pro used a 128GB beginning point. Numerous leakage round-ups now anticipate that tier to disappear on the Pixel 11 Pro, pressing the beginning storage approximately 256GB. By itself that seems like a win for purchasers till you remember it likewise eliminates the most inexpensive method into the “Pro” name, at a minute when element expenses are currently pressing rates up in other places.

4. A sensing unit is being erased, not updated

The temperature level sensing unit Google contributed to the Pixel 9 Pro and brought into the Pixel 10 Pro is supposedly being dropped totally. In its location: Pixel Glow, a programmable RGB LED variety constructed into the cam bar, comparable in spirit to Nothing Phone’s Glyph lighting. It’s a flashier function, no doubt however it’s likewise a simple swap of one piece of hardware for another, not an addition. Whether purchasers would rather have had both is an open concern no one’s asking.

5. 6 years of one modem provider is supposedly ending

After years of utilizing Samsung Exynos modems, long thought about among the lineup’s most consistent hardware problems, leakages indicate Google changing to a MediaTek M90 modem for the Pixel 11 generation. This is probably the one unambiguous win on this list: Exynos modems have actually been connected to connection peculiarities on previous Pixels, and a switch to MediaTek might meaningfully enhance real-world signal and battery efficiency.

The larger photo

None of this implies the Pixel 11 Pro will be an even worse phone. The chip is really transferring to an advanced 2nm procedure, and a brand-new modem after 6 years of grievances is a genuine repair, not a marketing grow. The pattern throughout battery, RAM, and storage recommends Google is handling increasing element expenses by cutting in locations purchasers will not observe on a spec sheet at very first glimpse while putting the noticeable upgrade spending plan into something as captivating as a radiant video camera bar.