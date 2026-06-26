Taylor Swift and Lainey Wilson Surprise Duet ‘Love Story’ at Travis Kelce’s NFL Concert

Taylor Swift came by future husband Travis Kelce’s Tight End University occasion at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.

The 14-time Grammy winner took the phase in assistance of the Tight Ends and Friends Concert, which existed by Sports Illustrated and Reese’s, assisting start the three-day training school established in 2021 by NFL tight ends Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. The occasion was begun as a chance for tight ends throughout the league to train, network, and share methods.

Swift was signed up with by nation star Lainey Wilson and the duo liquidated the night with her hit tune “Love Story” as the crowd emerged in cheers and sang along. Throughout their set, Swift stated the tune demand originated from a “extremely unique tight end” which “tight end … is called George Kittle.”

The night likewise consisted of surprise efficiencies from Dan and Shay and Chase Rice. Significantly, Rice appeared to compose “13” on his hand and stated himself a “Swiftie” throughout his earlier set.

This is the 2nd time Swift travelled by the yearly top. In 2015, Swift kicked things off with a surprise acoustic efficiency of her 2014 tune “Shake It Off” throughout the opening night’s afterparty at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. Swift exposed the efficiency wasn’t at all prepared, informing the audience, “We simply found out that we are gon na play that 3 minutes back.”

Previously on Tuesday, Kittle revealed his gratitude to Swift for appearing at Tight End University this year. “She’s simply such an incredible individual to offer us her time this near their wedding event,” he informedIndividuals“So we’re so grateful that they’re here.”

From Wanderer United States.