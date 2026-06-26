The Hollywood movie Supergirl will launch tomorrow, June 26, and in this post, Bollywood Hungama will concentrate on the cuts offered to the movie.

CBFC mutes ‘wh ** e’,’b *** h’,’balls’in Supergirl; deletes middle finger visual

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the movie with a U/A 16 + certificate. The movie had to go through numerous audio adjustments. The word ‘screwed’ was asked to be erased. ‘b *** h’ and ‘balls’ were likewise asked to be erased.

Another word which was likewise censored was ‘wh ** e’. Surprisingly, 30 minutes video footage of Supergirl was evaluated specifically for choose fans on June 20 in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama belonged of that screening and among the scenes revealed had a discussion with the word ‘wh ** e’. It is said by the lead protagonists in a humorous context.

The middle finger visual was likewise asked to be erased. As soon as these modifications were made, Supergirl was handed down June 23. The length of the movie, as pointed out on the censor certificate, is 109.58 minutes. Simply put, Supergirl is 1 hour, 49 minutes and 58 seconds long.

Bollywood Hungama reported the other day that Supergirl Had a hard time to get programs due to large showcasing provided by multiplexes to this week’s huge Hindi movie, Invite To The JungleNearly 24 hours later on, the situation is now much better. As per trade sources, Warner Bros’ battle still continues for getting the preferred showcasing.

Check out: Supergirl’s 30-minute video footage revealed EXCLUSIVELY at C.O.R.E. in the middle of hoots and claps for Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa; Mumbai fans get RARE early glance almost a week before release

More Pages: Supergirl (English) Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board, Censor Board of Film Certification, Central Board Of Film Certification, Hollywood, International, Jason Momoa, Kiku Sharda, Milly Alcock, News, Supergirl

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