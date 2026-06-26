Oppo Reno16 in for review

Now that we’ve unboxed the Pro, it’s time to do the same with the global Oppo Reno16.

It’s not often that the vanilla model is visually indistinguishable from the Pro model, but here we are. The Reno16 looks identical. It’s even built around the same 6.32-inch display.

The vanilla shares the 3D Pop Planet design and you can see the nebula-like effect on the back of the phone in the shot below. We like it, and it’s just like Oppo’s Reno series to have a sexy design.

Here’s a look at the design in action on TikTok.

Having a great selfie camera is also in line with the Reno series’ philosophy, and luckily, the vanilla model also packs the same impressive front camera. It’s a wider-than-most 18mm unit with a bright f/2.0 lens, and a good-sized 1/2.75-inch imager.

To put it into context, the selfie on the Reno16 has the same sensor size as the one in the front cameras on the flagship cameraphone vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and surpasses that of the iPhone 17 Pro models and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. We expect kickass selfies from the Reno16.

We’ve already gone over the differences between the Reno16 and the Reno16 Pro in our unboxing of the Pro model, so we’re not getting into it here. But the screen is technically one of those differences.

And you’d never guess it by looking at it (even side by side). The Reno16 has the same, on paper, 6.32-inch 1216x2640px AMOLED panel, but it has a slightly lower maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

It’s a beautiful and bright panel, and you’d be happy viewing it all day. Just be sure the size is right.

The Oppo Reno16 is now globally available, starting at €899 for the 8/512GB version, but orders placed until July 31 get a €100 discount. The phone ships in Pop White, Twilight Violet, and Dream Purple.

In the box is the phone itself, a clear case, an 80W charger, and a USB-C to USB-A cable.