Microsoft quietly extends Windows 10 support for another year

Microsoft really, really wants everyone to use Windows 11, but apparently a lot of people disagree and would rather stick with Windows 10. To that effect, the company introduced the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates programme last year, for those who are signed into Windows 10 with a Microsoft account.

This was initially available until October 13, 2026, which is when support was going to be cut off for good. Well, not anymore. Microsoft has now quietly extended the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates programme for another year, until October 12, 2027.

So, if you hate Windows 11, you have one more year to keep using Windows 10 without worrying about security updates. Will Microsoft extend this window again for a third year? Only time will tell.

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