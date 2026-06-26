RedMagic’s Gaming Tablet 5 Pro to offer a PC emulator, key specs revealed

Ahead of its launch next week, RedMagic has shared more details about its upcoming gaming-focussed tablet. The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will be unveiled in China on June 30 and will feature liquid cooling.

RedMagic has also confirmed that the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will ship with a built-in PC emulator, allowing users to run AAA PC games out of the box.

The company shared a Weibo video demonstrating the emulator in action. According to RedMagic, it developed a proprietary translation layer integrated into its Game Space app that enables x86 applications to run on the tablet.

RedMagic claims the emulator can run games at up to 2K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Users will be able to import their game libraries from Steam or install games using EXE files. The video also shows the tablet paired with a RedMagic controller.

Alongside the emulator, RedMagic confirmed more key specifications of the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature a 9.06-inch OLED display with a 2.4K resolution, a 185Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will also pack an 8,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and dual USB Type-C ports.

RedMagic is expected to launch the tablet globally as the RedMagic Astra 2.

Source 1 • Source 2 (In Chinese)