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West Asia war LIVE: Iran has actually informed U.S. no tolls being looked for at Strait of Hormuz, states Donald Trump

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< meta itemprop= 19459003 material= 19459004 > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459009 material= 19459010 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459012 >< meta itemprop= 19459013 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459015 material= 19459016 >< period itemscope= itemprop = itemtype = 19459019 >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= 19459005 > < meta material= 19459027 itemprop= > < period itemscope= itemprop= 19459030 itemtype = 19459031 > < meta material = itemprop= > 19659001< meta itemprop = material= 19459004 >< meta itemprop= 19459038 material=src=19459166fetchpriority=19459167 >< meta itemprop= 19459040 material= > < meta itemprop= 19459044 material= 19459004 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459016 > < meta itemprop = 19459050 material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop = 19459052 material= >< period itemscope= itemprop = itemtype = 19459019 >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= 19459005 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > < period itemtype = itemscope= 19459017 itemprop= 19459013 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< meta material = itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material= 19459068 itemprop = > < period itemtype = 19459024 itemscope= itemprop= 19459072 > < meta material= itemprop= >< meta material= itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material= 19459080 itemprop= 19459069 > < meta material= itemprop = > 19459538< period itemprop= 19459086 itemscope= 19459017 itemtype = 19459088 >< meta material= itemprop =. 19459028 > 19459538 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459027 > < meta itemprop = 19459104 material= >< meta itemprop = 19459106 material= 19459107 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459109 > 19459538 < meta itemprop= material= 19459115 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459117 > 19459538< meta itemprop = material= 19459025 > < period itemprop = 19459075 itemscope itemtype= 19459061 >< meta itemprop = material= > < meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= material= > 19459527< li itemprop = 19459141 itemscope itemtype= > Home < meta itemprop= 19459145 material= > < li itemprop= itemscope itemtype = 19459142 > News< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= 19459152 > 19459590< li itemprop= 19459141 itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > World < meta itemprop= material = > < div data-id= 19459159 data-url = 19459049 data-title > 19459598 Iran states deal to end West Asia war’ statement of U.S. defeat ‘; Marco Rubio in UAE to relieve issues over tentative Iran offer; Iran’s nuclear websites most likely to be examined 19659004 Upgraded 19459601 -June 25, 2026 06:01 am IST < img alt = src= 19459166 fetchpriority= > U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he provides remarks throughout a check out to a Mack Trucks’ assembly plant, in Macungie, Pennsylvania, U.S., on June 23, 2026.|Picture Credit: Reuters 19659007 This live blog site is now closed. 19659009 The offer in between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war is” America’s statement of defeat”, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating group, stated on Wednesday( June 24, 2026).

“The Islamabad understanding was not the outcome of pressure and browbeating, however rather the outcome of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian country, “Mr. Ghalibaf stated at a conference in Azerbaijan broadcast on Iranian tv. 19659011 Trump administration promotes handle Iran as payday for U.S. farmers; Tehran rejects it Talks in between Israel and Lebanon consist of conversation of a U.S.-backed proposition for Israeli forces to turn over a few of the area they have actually gotten into throughout the war with Hezbollah to the Lebanese armed force, according to Israeli and Lebanese authorities. The proposed “pilot” task is being gone over in the most recent round of talks in between the 2 sides. The Iranian nuclear enrichment websites would be checked out by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), head of the UN’s nuclear company Rafael Mariano Grossi stated in Tokyo on Wednesday (June 24, 2026). This declaration follows Iran and the U.S. challenged whether bombed enrichment websites would be examined. That’s crucial for the offer, which requires Iran’s stockpile of uranium to be” downblended “from extremely enriched levels. 19659014 Follow live updates here: 19659015 19459527 19459527< meta itemprop= 19459044 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459179 > June 25, 2026 04:24 Trump calls into question United States participation in fatal Iranian school strike 19459600- President Donald Trump on Wednesday called into question United States participation in the rocket strike on an Iranian school” since rockets were flying all over the location” on the very first day of the Middle East war. The attack eliminated 73 kids, 47 ladies, 26 instructors, 7 moms and dads, a school bus chauffeur, and another grownup in the southern city of Minab on February 28, according to Iranian state media. 19659018″ It’s terrible what took place, however there were rockets flying all over the location, and someone stated it was our rocket, well, perhaps it wasn’t our rocket. I’ve seen absolutely nothing to lead me to think it was, “Trump informed press reporters at the White House. 19659019 – AFP 19659020 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459192 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459196 > 19459600 June 25, 2026 01:04 U.S. assures to safeguard Gulf states ‘interests in Iran talks Secretary of State Marco Rubio guaranteed the United States ‘Gulf allies that Washington would safeguard their interests as it looks for to work out a last settlement of the Middle East war in talks with Iran. 19659022 Rubio was on a local trip to assure the Gulf states, which were targeted by Tehran’s rockets and drones throughout the dispute and saw their important oil and gas deliveries successfully cut off by an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has actually emerged pushed from the war, pledging not to give up control of the essential waterway and presuming regarding call its preliminary handle Washington to stop the combating “a statement of America’s defeat”. Throughout a see to Kuwait City, Rubio stated Washington would be on the exact same page as Gulf states as it wrangles with Iran over an irreversible settlement to the dispute. 19659025- AFP 19459527 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19459600 June 24, 2026 19:03 Iranian diplomat states nuclear website assessments would come just after last U.S.-Iran offer 19459602 An Iranian diplomat turned down talk about Wednesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stating nuclear website evaluations would just be possible after a last U.S.-Iran offer. 19659028 Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy Foreign Minister, discussed X. He was responding to remarks previously in the day by Rafael Mariano Grossi in Japan. “No conference was accepted Grossi in Switzerland, in spite of his demand. Nor exists any prepare for access to the centers that were assaulted or to nuclear product,” Mr. Gharibabadi composed. ” These concerns will be examined and chosen just within the structure of a last arrangement and as an outcome of useful action by the opposite to end all sanctions and other steps,” he stated.” You can not advance the stimulate and take control of ‘policy with media buzz, “he included. .- AP 19459527< meta itemprop = material= 19459218 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 24, 2026 19:02 19659033 Pakistan guarantees Tehran of ongoing assistance for U.S.-Iran peace procedure 19459602 19459600 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has actually guaranteed his Iranian equivalent, Eskandar Momeni, that Islamabad would continue its efforts for lasting peace in between Washington and Tehran, according to a main declaration released on Wednesday. Mr. Momeni showed up on Tuesday as part of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation on a one-day go to. 19659035 The U.S. and Iran recently signed a memorandum of comprehending focused on bring back peace in West Asia. 19659036 -PTI 19659037 < meta itemprop= material= 19459231 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 24, 2026 18:57 19659038 Iran has actually informed U.S. no tolls being looked for at Strait of Hormuz, states Trump 19459602 19459600 U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran has actually informed the United States that no tolls were being looked for from ships taking a trip through the Strait of Hormuz. “If this is incorrect info, settlements would end, right away!” Mr. Trump composed in a post on social networks. – Reuters 19659041< li data-event-publish-date= 19459237 data-event-uri= data-event-id= id = itemprop =. 19459176 itemscope itemtype = > 19459527 < meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop=. 19459028 material = 19459248 > June 24, 2026 16:34 Rubio swears ‘dedication’ to UAE security in conference with Emirati president 19459600 U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio went over the U.S.-Iran handle UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed today, and restored Washington’s dedication to the nation’s security on the very first leg of a trip of the Gulf. 19659043 “They went over President Trump’s memorandum of comprehending with Iran, efforts to protect complete and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the significance of peace and stability in the area,” stated his representative Tommy Pigott, including that Mr. Rubio “declared the U.S. dedication to the security
of the Emirates”. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date = 19459250 data-event-uri = 19459251 data-event-id = 19459252 id = 19459252 itemprop = 19459176 itemscope itemtype = 19459177 > 19459527 < meta itemprop = material = 19459257 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459257 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 24, 2026 16:25 More stranded oil tankers leave Hormuz 3 stranded tankers bring 5 million barrels of petroleum were leaving the Strait of Hormuz today, with 2 heading to Asia, delivering information revealed, as the interim offer in between Iran and the U.S. opens more supply stuck in the Gulf, reducing international rates. 19659047 South Korean-flagged VL Breeze, a Very Large Crude Carrier bring 2 million barrels of Qatari condensate and Abu Dhabi crude, passed the strait and is heading to Daesan, information from LSEG and Kpler revealed. The supertanker is chartered by South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank. 19659048 VLCC Plata Carrier, chartered by Indian Oil Corp, is going out of the strait with 2 million barrels of Saudi crude, together with Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior, which is heading for Sohar, Oman, with 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude, the information revealed. Both are cruising under the Liberian flag. – 19459611 Reuters < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459265 id = 19459265 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19459527 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 24, 2026 16:12 19659051 Qatar PM gos to Oman for talks on Strait of Hormuz, diplomat states 19459602 Qatar’s Prime Mminister went to Muscat today for talks with Oman on establishing settlements including Iran, Iraq and Gulf Arab specifies on the resuming and future operation of the Strait of Hormuz, a diplomat informed on the talks informed Reuters 19459612 19659052 The conversations are different from U.S.-Iran peace talks and de-mining plans, and Gulf states are anticipated to promote no transit costs while Iran might propose ecological, navigation and security costs, the diplomat stated. – 19459611 Reuters 19659054 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459276 data-event-uri = 19459277 data-event-id = 19459278 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459283 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 24, 2026 16:03 19659055 Access to nuclear websites will depend upon last contract with U.S., states Iran 19459602 19459600 Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi states that access to nuclear websites and nuclear products will ‘exclusively be taken a look at and solved within structure of last contract’ with U.S. 19659056 – 19459611 Reuters < li data-event-publish-date = 19459289 data-event-uri = 19459290 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459176 itemscope itemtype = > 19459527 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19459600 June 24, 2026 15:46 19659058 Oman opens momentary Strait of Hormuz shipping paths, states no tolls will be charged < img data-src-template = 19459302 src = 19459302 alt width = height = 19459304 > Oman opens short-term Strait of Hormuz shipping paths, states no tolls will be charged Oman develops toll-free short-lived shipping paths in the Strait of Hormuz for safe vessel passage amidst increased security dangers. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459307 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459176 itemscope itemtype = 19459177 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 24, 2026 14:24 19659062 Conciliator Pakistan states US-Iran technical talk with resume next week 19459602 Pakistan stated that the technical talks that Islamabad has actually been moderating in between the United States and Iran were set to reboot next week. “Talks will resume next week, I presume on Tuesday,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry representative Tahir Andrabi informed reporters in Islamabad, including that next Monday (May 29, 2026) or Wednesday (July 1, 2026) were likewise possible start dates, without offering information on the place of conversations. 19659064 Continue reading here for the complete story … 19659065 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459320 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459177 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 24, 2026 14:10 19659066 Iran’s parliament speaker: Only nations in the area need to choose West Asia security 19459602 19459600 Iran’s parliamentary speaker stated today local nations alone ought to identify the West Asia’s political and security order, turning down external participation and requiring broadened intra-regional cooperation.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made his remarks at a conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, as Iran and the United States look for to conclude an enduring peace arrangement. His remarks were relayed on state tv.

Reuters

June 24, 2026 13:05

Airline companies must still prevent airspace over Iran after structure offer: EU firm

Airline companies need to continue to prevent the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and stay mindful throughout the area regardless of the structure offer in between Washington and Tehran, due to the fact that infractions stayed possible, the EU air travel security firm EASA stated.

EASA stated on Wednesday (June 24, 2026)it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the area up until July 1.

Short-term infractions of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire stay possible, in specific around the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding airspace, the company stated.

The company likewise flagged the delicate ceasefire in between Israel and Hezbollah, developing the capacity for military activity affecting the airspace of Lebanon.

Reuters

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June 24, 2026 12:57

Israel, Lebanon talk about U.S.-backed proposition for transfer of some southern area

Talks in between Israel and Lebanon consist of conversation of a U.S.-backed proposition for Israeli forces to turn over a few of the area they have actually gotten into throughout the war with Hezbollah to the Lebanese armed force, according to Israeli and Lebanese authorities.

The Israeli authorities stated the Lebanese soldiers included would go through U.S. training and vetting to guarantee they are not connected to Iran-backed Hezbollah, while Israel would preserve a military existence in a buffer zone along the border.

The proposed” pilot “job is being gone over in the most recent round of talks in between Lebanese and Israeli authorities, which got underway in Washington on Tuesday (June 23, 2026).

Reuters

June 24, 2026 12:50

Iran’s Oil Minister takes a trip to India for BRICS Energy Ministers ‘conference: report

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has actually taken a trip to India to take part in the BRICS Energy Ministers Meeting, according to Iran-based SHANA.

India is set to host the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting on June 25-26 2026 in Gurugram, under its BRICS Chairship 2026. The conference will unite Energy Ministers and senior authorities from all BRICS member nations to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability and development.

BRICS today makes up 11 nations-Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, which together represent almost half of the world’s population and around 40% of international GDP.

June 24, 2026 12:21

Trump administration promotes handle Iran as payday for U.S. farmers; Tehran rejects it

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance state their interim offer to end the war with Iran will provide a monetary windfall to American farmers.

The Iranians reject it. And, in the lack of more information, sanctions professionals are flummoxed over precisely how billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian properties would make their method to the American heartland from the escrow accounts where they have actually been locked for several years by U.S. sanctions.

Trump administration promotes handle Iran as payday for U.S. farmers; Tehran rejects it

Trump’s administration declares a handle Iran will benefit

  • U.S. farmers, however Tehran challenges the terms and objectives.

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    June 24, 2026 11:35

    Indian Embassy in Tehran recommends versus non-essential travel to Iran

    In the middle of the continuous diplomatic efforts to suppress stress in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday recommended all Indians to continue preventing taking a trip to the Islamic Republic, unless essential.

    In an official security advisory, the Embassy stated that it is carefully keeping track of the dominating security scenario in Tehran.

    June 24, 2026 10:47

    UN nuclear company chief signals that inspectors will go to Iran’s nuclear websites

    The head of the UN’s nuclear firm on Wednesday (June 24, 2026 )indicated that Iranian nuclear enrichment websites would be checked out by his inspectors, an essential part in the interim offer in between the United States and Iran to reach an end to the war.

    International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi made the remarks in Tokyo.

    “Whether this takes place the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it’s crucial, however not vital,”Mr. Grossi informed reporters.”This is going to take place. “

    U.N. nuclear company manager signals that inspectors will check out Iran’s nuclear websites

    U.N. nuclear firm signals impending assessments of Iran’s enrichment websites, essential for U.S.-Iran interim offer conversations.

    < li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-24T10:02:00.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/west-asia-war-iran-usa-israel-conflict-peace-deal-donald-trump-strait-of-hormuz-updates-june-24-2026/article71140307.ece/liveEvent/entry/386843" data-event-id ="386843" id="386843" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

    June 24, 2026 10:02

    Oil extends slide on expectations of smoother unrefined circulations by means of Hormuz

    Oil rates fell more than 1%on Wednesday, extending today’s losses and trading near four-month lows, on indications that more oil tankers stranded in the Gulf are set to vacate the Strait of Hormuz.

    Costs have actually likewise come under pressure today after Washington approved Tehran a 60-day sanctions waiver following preliminary peace talks, permitting it to offer oil, and as hostilities in Lebanon relieved.

    – Reuters

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    June 24, 2026 09:23

    Couple of in U.S. state Iran war deserved it; Trump approval ties least expensive of term, Reuters/Ipsos survey discovers

    Simply one in 4 Americans thinks President Donald Trump’s war with Iran deserved its expenses and a bulk concern that a truce with Tehran is not likely to last, a Reuters/Ipsos survey discovered.

    The five-day survey likewise revealed the war taxing Mr. Trump’s appeal, with his approval score dropping to 34 %, a go back to the most affordable level of the Republican’s 2nd term that was last touched in an April study.

    Just 23 % of Americans– consisting of simply half of Republicans– believe the U.S. is now in a more powerful position with Iran compared to its position before the war, the survey discovered. Some 35 % of participants believe it remains in a weaker position.

    Couple of in U.S. state Iran war deserved it; Trump approval ties most affordable of term, Reuters/Ipsos survey discovers

    A Reuters/Ipsos survey exposes low assistance for the Iran war and decreasing approval scores for Trump amongst Americans.

    < meta itemprop ="datePublished" material="2026-06-24T09:04:59+05:30">

    June 24, 2026 09:04

    Trump knocks U.S. Congress for ‘badly timed and useless’Iran war powers vote

    United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised Congress for passing a mainly symbolic resolution requiring an end to the war with Iran, calling it”improperly timed and worthless. “

    “So, I have Iran on the’ropes,’prepared to decrease for the fall … and the U.S. Senate chooses to have actually an inadequately timed and worthless War Powers Act Vote, “Trump composed on his Truth Social platform of the 50-48 Senate vote, including:”These Senators have actually simply made my task harder, however I will get it done, one method or the other, since I constantly get it done!”

    -AFP

    . June 24, 2026 09:03

    IMO, Oman reveals strategy to leave ships, 11,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

    International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has actually revealed a strategy to leave all the ships– and the 11,000 seafarers on them– stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the war in West Asia.

    “This massive operation will be performed in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, and all other seaside States in the area, the United States, and the maritime market,” he stated.

    IMO, Oman reveals strategy to leave ships, 11,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

    IMO reveals evacuation prepare for 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf amidst continuous local dispute.

    June 24, 2026 09:03

    Rubio: Iran will not be enabled to charge tolls in Strait of Hormuz under any last handle U.S.

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran would not have the ability to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz as part of any last contract with the U.S., stating that such an arragement would contrast worldwide law.

    -Reuters

    June 24, 2026 08:33

    Rubio to attend to Gulf allies ‘worries over U.S. Iran offer

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged he deals with a fragile objective today pitching Washington’s Iran peace offer to Gulf Arab leaders who fear extreme concessions will reinforce Tehran and improve the area’s security balance and oil circulations.

    America’s leading diplomat got here in the United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday and was because of take a trip in coming days to Kuwait and Bahrain, where he will fulfill authorities from the Gulf Cooperation Council, a grouping of monarchies that likewise consists of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

    Asked if he was preparing to resolve allies’ disquiet with the accord, Rubio informed press reporters: “That most definitely will turn up in these conversations.” He stated they would likewise go over concerns not covered by the memorandum of understanding.

    -Reuters

    June 24, 2026 08:31

    In an initially, U.S. Senate authorizes War Powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran dispute

    While the resolution is mainly symbolic, and does not totally bring the force of law, it shows the growing issues from a variety of Republican legislators in both your house and Senate over both the war and the offer Mr. Trump struck with Iran to end it. Your house authorized the resolution previously this month.

    In an initially, U.S. Senate authorizes War Powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran dispute

    U.S. Senate authorizes a symbolic War Powers resolution, signifying growing GOP dissent versus Trump’s Iran military actions.

    Released -June 24, 2026 08:30 am IST

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