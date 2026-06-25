< meta itemprop= 19459003 material= 19459004 > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459009 material= 19459010 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459012 >< meta itemprop= 19459013 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459015 material= 19459016 >< period itemscope= itemprop = itemtype = 19459019 >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= 19459005 > < meta material= 19459027 itemprop= > < period itemscope= itemprop= 19459030 itemtype = 19459031 > < meta material = itemprop= > 19659001< meta itemprop = material= 19459004 >< meta itemprop= 19459038 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459040 material= > < meta itemprop= 19459044 material= 19459004 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459016 > < meta itemprop = 19459050 material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop = 19459052 material= >< period itemscope= itemprop = itemtype = 19459019 >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= 19459005 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > < period itemtype = itemscope= 19459017 itemprop= 19459013 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< meta material = itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material= 19459068 itemprop = > < period itemtype = 19459024 itemscope= itemprop= 19459072 > < meta material= itemprop= >< meta material= itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material= 19459080 itemprop= 19459069 > < meta material= itemprop = > 19459538< period itemprop= 19459086 itemscope= 19459017 itemtype = 19459088 >< meta material= itemprop = . 19459028 > 19459538 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459027 > < meta itemprop = 19459104 material= >< meta itemprop = 19459106 material= 19459107 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459109 > 19459538 < meta itemprop= material= 19459115 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459117 > 19459538< meta itemprop = material= 19459025 > < period itemprop = 19459075 itemscope itemtype= 19459061 >< meta itemprop = material= > < meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= material= > 19459527< li itemprop = 19459141 itemscope itemtype= > Home < meta itemprop= 19459145 material= > < li itemprop= itemscope itemtype = 19459142 > News< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= 19459152 > 19459590< li itemprop= 19459141 itemscope itemtype= 19459142 > World < meta itemprop= material = > < div data-id= 19459159 data-url = 19459049 data-title > 19459598 Iran states deal to end West Asia war’ statement of U.S. defeat ‘; Marco Rubio in UAE to relieve issues over tentative Iran offer; Iran’s nuclear websites most likely to be examined 19659004 Upgraded 19459601 -June 25, 2026 06:01 am IST < img alt = src= 19459166 fetchpriority= > U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he provides remarks throughout a check out to a Mack Trucks’ assembly plant, in Macungie, Pennsylvania, U.S., on June 23, 2026.|Picture Credit: Reuters 19659007 This live blog site is now closed. 19659009 The offer in between Iran and the United States to end the West Asia war is” America’s statement of defeat”, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating group, stated on Wednesday( June 24, 2026).

“The Islamabad understanding was not the outcome of pressure and browbeating, however rather the outcome of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian country, “Mr. Ghalibaf stated at a conference in Azerbaijan broadcast on Iranian tv. 19659011 Trump administration promotes handle Iran as payday for U.S. farmers; Tehran rejects it Talks in between Israel and Lebanon consist of conversation of a U.S.-backed proposition for Israeli forces to turn over a few of the area they have actually gotten into throughout the war with Hezbollah to the Lebanese armed force, according to Israeli and Lebanese authorities. The proposed “pilot” task is being gone over in the most recent round of talks in between the 2 sides. The Iranian nuclear enrichment websites would be checked out by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), head of the UN’s nuclear company Rafael Mariano Grossi stated in Tokyo on Wednesday (June 24, 2026). This declaration follows Iran and the U.S. challenged whether bombed enrichment websites would be examined. That’s crucial for the offer, which requires Iran’s stockpile of uranium to be” downblended “from extremely enriched levels. 19659014 Follow live updates here: 1965901519459527 19459527< meta itemprop= 19459044 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459179 > June 25, 2026 04:24Trump calls into question United States participation in fatal Iranian school strike 19459600- President Donald Trump on Wednesday called into question United States participation in the rocket strike on an Iranian school” since rockets were flying all over the location” on the very first day of the Middle East war. The attack eliminated 73 kids, 47 ladies, 26 instructors, 7 moms and dads, a school bus chauffeur, and another grownup in the southern city of Minab on February 28, according to Iranian state media. 19659018″ It’s terrible what took place, however there were rockets flying all over the location, and someone stated it was our rocket, well, perhaps it wasn’t our rocket. I’ve seen absolutely nothing to lead me to think it was, “Trump informed press reporters at the White House. 19659019 – AFP 19659020 < meta itemprop=19459046 material= 19459192 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459196 > 19459600 June 25, 2026 01:04 U.S. assures to safeguard Gulf states ‘interests in Iran talks Secretary of State Marco Rubio guaranteed the United States ‘Gulf allies that Washington would safeguard their interests as it looks for to work out a last settlement of the Middle East war in talks with Iran. 19659022 Rubio was on a local trip to assure the Gulf states, which were targeted by Tehran’s rockets and drones throughout the dispute and saw their important oil and gas deliveries successfully cut off by an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has actually emerged pushed from the war, pledging not to give up control of the essential waterway and presuming regarding call its preliminary handle Washington to stop the combating “a statement of America’s defeat”. Throughout a see to Kuwait City, Rubio stated Washington would be on the exact same page as Gulf states as it wrangles with Iran over an irreversible settlement to the dispute. 19659025- AFP 19459527 < meta itemprop= 19459046material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19459600 June 24, 2026 19:03 Iranian diplomat states nuclear website assessments would come just after last U.S.-Iran offer 19459602 An Iranian diplomat turned down talk about Wednesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stating nuclear website evaluations would just be possible after a last U.S.-Iran offer. 19659028 Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy Foreign Minister, discussed X. He was responding to remarks previously in the day by Rafael Mariano Grossi in Japan. “No conference was accepted Grossi in Switzerland, in spite of his demand. Nor exists any prepare for access to the centers that were assaulted or to nuclear product,” Mr. Gharibabadi composed. ” These concerns will be examined and chosen just within the structure of a last arrangement and as an outcome of useful action by the opposite to end all sanctions and other steps,” he stated.” You can not advance the stimulate and take control of ‘policy with media buzz, “he included. .- AP 19459527< meta itemprop = material= 19459218 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 24, 2026 19:02 19659033 Pakistan guarantees Tehran of ongoing assistance for U.S.-Iran peace procedure 19459602 19459600Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has actually guaranteed his Iranian equivalent, Eskandar Momeni, that Islamabad would continue its efforts for lasting peace in between Washington and Tehran, according to a main declaration released on Wednesday. Mr. Momeni showed up on Tuesday as part of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation on a one-day go to. 19659035 The U.S. and Iran recently signed a memorandum of comprehending focused on bring back peace in West Asia. 19659036 -PTI 19659037 < meta itemprop= material= 19459231 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 24, 2026 18:57 19659038 Iran has actually informed U.S. no tolls being looked for at Strait of Hormuz, states Trump 19459602 19459600 U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran has actually informed the United States that no tolls were being looked for from ships taking a trip through the Strait of Hormuz. “If this is incorrect info, settlements would end, right away!” Mr. Trump composed in a post on social networks. – Reuters 19659041< li data-event-publish-date= 19459237 data-event-uri= data-event-id= id = itemprop =. 19459176itemscope itemtype = > 19459527 < meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop=. 19459028 material = 19459248 > June 24, 2026 16:34 Rubio swears ‘dedication’ to UAE security in conference with Emirati president 19459600 U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio went over the U.S.-Iran handle UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed today, and restored Washington’s dedication to the nation’s security on the very first leg of a trip of the Gulf. 19659043 “They went over President Trump’s memorandum of comprehending with Iran, efforts to protect complete and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the significance of peace and stability in the area,” stated his representative Tommy Pigott, including that Mr. Rubio “declared the U.S. dedication to the securityof the Emirates”. – AFP < li data-event-publish-date = 19459250 data-event-uri = 19459251 data-event-id = 19459252 id = 19459252 itemprop = 19459176 itemscope itemtype = 19459177 > 19459527 < meta itemprop = material = 19459257 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459257 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 24, 2026 16:25 More stranded oil tankers leave Hormuz 3 stranded tankers bring 5 million barrels of petroleum were leaving the Strait of Hormuz today, with 2 heading to Asia, delivering information revealed, as the interim offer in between Iran and the U.S. opens more supply stuck in the Gulf, reducing international rates. 19659047 South Korean-flagged VL Breeze, a Very Large Crude Carrier bring 2 million barrels of Qatari condensate and Abu Dhabi crude, passed the strait and is heading to Daesan, information from LSEG and Kpler revealed. The supertanker is chartered by South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank. 19659048 VLCC Plata Carrier, chartered by Indian Oil Corp, is going out of the strait with 2 million barrels of Saudi crude, together with Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior, which is heading for Sohar, Oman, with 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude, the information revealed. Both are cruising under the Liberian flag. – 19459611 Reuters < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459265 id = 19459265 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19459527 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 24, 2026 16:12 19659051 Qatar PM gos to Oman for talks on Strait of Hormuz, diplomat states 19459602 Qatar’s Prime Mminister went to Muscat today for talks with Oman on establishing settlements including Iran, Iraq and Gulf Arab specifies on the resuming and future operation of the Strait of Hormuz, a diplomat informed on the talks informed Reuters 19459612 19659052 The conversations are different from U.S.-Iran peace talks and de-mining plans, and Gulf states are anticipated to promote no transit costs while Iran might propose ecological, navigation and security costs, the diplomat stated. – 19459611 Reuters 19659054 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459276 data-event-uri = 19459277 data-event-id = 19459278 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459283 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 24, 2026 16:03 19659055 Access to nuclear websites will depend upon last contract with U.S., states Iran 19459602 19459600 Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi states that access to nuclear websites and nuclear products will ‘exclusively be taken a look at and solved within structure of last contract’ with U.S. 19659056 – 19459611 Reuters < li data-event-publish-date = 19459289 data-event-uri = 19459290 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459176 itemscope itemtype = > 19459527 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19459600 June 24, 2026 15:46 19659058 Oman opens momentary Strait of Hormuz shipping paths, states no tolls will be charged < img data-src-template = 19459302 src = 19459302 alt width = height = 19459304 > Oman opens short-term Strait of Hormuz shipping paths, states no tolls will be charged Oman develops toll-free short-lived shipping paths in the Strait of Hormuz for safe vessel passage amidst increased security dangers. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459307 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459176 itemscope itemtype = 19459177 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 24, 2026 14:24 19659062 Conciliator Pakistan states US-Iran technical talk with resume next week 19459602 Pakistan stated that the technical talks that Islamabad has actually been moderating in between the United States and Iran were set to reboot next week. “Talks will resume next week, I presume on Tuesday,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry representative Tahir Andrabi informed reporters in Islamabad, including that next Monday (May 29, 2026) or Wednesday (July 1, 2026) were likewise possible start dates, without offering information on the place of conversations. 19659064 Continue reading here for the complete story … 19659065 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459320 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459177 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 24, 2026 14:10 19659066 Iran’s parliament speaker: Only nations in the area need to choose West Asia security 19459602 19459600 Iran’s parliamentary speaker stated today local nations alone ought to identify the West Asia’s political and security order, turning down external participation and requiring broadened intra-regional cooperation.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made his remarks at a conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, as Iran and the United States look for to conclude an enduring peace arrangement. His remarks were relayed on state tv.

– Reuters