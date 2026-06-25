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Home Business Hardik Pandya to Replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR Captain in IPL 2027?...

Hardik Pandya to Replace Ajinkya Rahane as KKR Captain in IPL 2027? Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Trade Reportedly on Cards

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Upgraded 24 June 2026 at 10:12 IST

IPL 2027: Ahead of the brand-new IPL season, franchises are pondering modifications and Hardik Pandya is producing all the buzz. A report declares that KKR is attempting to get Hardik on a trade for Ajinkya Rahane.

Hardik Pandya|Image: @Rokte_Amarr_KKR

IPL 2027: Ahead of the brand-new IPL season, franchises are pondering modifications and Hardik Pandya is developing all the buzz. A report declares that KKR is attempting to get Hardik on a trade for Ajinkya Rahane. Will that take place, will Hardik want to head east to KKR? Will Hardik get the best offer? Some in the understand claim that Hardik has an interest in leading a franchise which might be the choosing element as numerous groups have an interest in him.

‘Rahane was constantly a stop-gap plan’

“Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR, and he was always going to be released after this season,” the report mentioned.

“The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season, but since Reliance’s Annual AGM was round the corner, IPL trade discussions weren’t a priority at that stage,” a source near to advancements as priced estimate by Hindustan Times.

“However, it has been learned that KKR has once again approached MI’s top leadership and there have been a few rounds of discussions,” it included.

Captain Hardik

Hardik is not brand-new to captaincy in the IPL. Not just has he been the captain for IPL franchises, however has actually likewise led Gujarat Titans to the title in their first look in the league. As a captain in IPL, Hardik has actually won 36 video games, while losing 25 – a good record. He did not have an IPL 2026 to bear in mind. In 10 video games, he scored 206 runs as MI might not even make the playoffs.

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