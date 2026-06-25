The month of June is anticipated to end on a comic note thanks to the release of Invite To The JungleIt is probably the most significant multi-starrer of Hindi movie theater and for this reason, the enjoyment is anticipated to be remarkable. Appropriately, the dispersing partner, Star Studio18, has actually gone for it with the release method.

Invite To The Jungle to have among the WIDEST releases; supplier needs ALL displays in single screens, 3 programs per screen in 6 + screen multiplexes

Based on the mail sent out to the exhibitors, the supplier has actually requested for all programs in single-screen movie theaters. In two-screen movie theaters, they have actually requested 7 or 8 programs, while they need 9 or 10 programs in three-screen movie theaters. In 4-screen multiplexes, the requirement is 11 or 12 programs, while 13 or 14 programs are needed in 5-screen plexes. For movie theater halls with 6 screens, Invite To The Jungle requirements to be played in 15 or 16 programs. In multiplexes with more than 6 screens, the studio has actually asked them to play 3 programs of the comic caper per screen.

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama,”Invite To The Jungle is a grand movie implied for the cinema. Due to the humour ratio and stretching star cast, the movie needs to open with a bang and thus, the studio is meaning for a large release.”

It now stays to be seen whether the need for all programs in single-screens and 7-8 programs in two-screen movie theaters triggers any concern, specifically concerning the holdover releases. The trade source discussed,”Mixed drink 2 has a good hold while Main Vaapas Aaunga declines to decrease. Some Gujarati and Marathi releases have actually likewise set up reasonable numbers. Hollywood superhero flick Supergirl and the much-awaited Punjabi movie, Continue Jatta 4, are up for release this Friday. These movies will likewise need adequate programs and thus, let’s see how things unfold in the next 48 hours.”

Invite To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Check Out: BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla method; to have actually paid sneak peeks from Thursday, June 25

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Tags: Aftab Shivdasani, Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Bollywood News, Daler Mehndi, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Lara Dutta, Mukesh Tiwari, News, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Welcome To The Jungle, Yashpal Sharma, Zakir Hussain

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.