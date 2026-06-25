Today will see the release of not simply among the most-awaited Hindi movies of the year, Invite To The Junglehowever likewise the Hollywood superhero performer, SupergirlBoth movies will be launched on Friday, June 26. As of 7:00 pm on June 24, the reservations for Supergirl have yet to start.

Invite To The Jungle fever grips exhibitors; Supergirl reservations postponed as theatres focus on Akshay Kumar’s comic caper[

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama,”There’s significant enjoyment in the exhibit sector for Invite To The JungleThe supplier of the comic caper has actually likewise asked for substantial promo. As an outcome, theatres have actually chosen to follow it.”

The source continued, “Consequently, Supergirl is not able to get the wanted variety of programs. Warner Bros is clear that they are not requesting extreme showcasing. They have actually requested for 2 prime programs in 4-screen multiplexes and 3 prime programs in multiplexes with more than 4 screens. They are dealing with problem in protecting showcasing. The settlements are on and an option is anticipated to be reached by Wednesday night or Thursday early morning.”

Since 7:00 pm on June 24, Supergirl‘s reservations had actually begun just in Devgn CineX in The Walk in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The exact same multiplex chain has actually begun reservations in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Smaller sized chains have actually taken the effort in other cities. In Pune, not a single movie theater hall has actually started offering tickets. The nationwide chains, that is PVR Inox and Cinepolis, have actually not opened reservations in a single home in the whole North, Eastern and Western belt.

The source stated, “Warner feels its need is sensible which it is not requesting for a lot of programs. They were amongst the couple of studios that launched their movies throughout the Covid duration when Hindi filmmakers were avoiding theatrical releases. They feel they should not be offered step-motherly treatment now that things have actually enhanced. The studio is enthusiastic that the concern will be fixed agreeably which Supergirl gets a reasonable showcasing.”

Check Out: Arshad Warsi teasing Rajkumar Hirani over boy Vir Hirani’s acting launching with Pritam Aur Pedro will leave you in divides; watch

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Tags: Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, Firoz Nadiadwala, Hollywood, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jason Momoa, Kiku Sharda, Milly Alcock, News, Paresh Rawal, Rakesh Dang, Suniel Shetty, Supergirl, Vindu Dara Singh, Welcome To The Jungle

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.