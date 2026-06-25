Bijendra Nath Tiwari, the sibling of well-known star Pankaj Tripathi, has supposedly continual major injuries following a supposed attack in Bihar. According to reports, the event occurred in Belsand town, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Madhopur police headquarters.

Pankaj Tripathi’s bro hospitalised after supposed sharp-weapon attack in Bihar

Based on info shared by news company IANS, Tiwari was hurt in a sharp-weapon attack that is thought to be linked to an enduring conflict. Following the attack, he was at first required to a regional medical center before being moved to Patna for sophisticated treatment due to the seriousness of his condition.

Attack on Pankaj Tripathi’s sibling apparently connected to old competition

Reports recommend that the opponents had actually presumably been waiting in the town and targeted Tiwari over an old fight. According to the grievance mentioned in media reports, the foes supposedly introduced an abrupt attack utilizing sharp weapons, leaving him with major injuries.

IANS shared an upgrade on social networks concerning the occurrence, mentioning, “Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained important injuries in a sharp-weapon attack connected to an old disagreement. He was moved to Patna for innovative treatment, while cops formed an unique group and introduced raids to nab the implicated.”

Following the attack, relative and residents apparently hurried Tiwari to the Model Sadar Hospital for first aid. Medical professionals presumably explained his condition as exceptionally vital while administering emergency treatment.

Provided the severity of his injuries, doctor referred him to a medical facility in Patna, where he is presently going through treatment under the guidance of professional physicians. At present, there has actually been no main upgrade concerning his healing or total condition.

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