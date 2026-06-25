IAS officer held for siphoning Rs 60 crore from Haryana govt a/cs

Pankaj Aggarwal(File Photo)(Image Credit: X ) CHANDIGARH: CBI has actually jailed a 2nd IAS officer in Haryana in a funds deceive case in less than a week, getting Pankaj Aggarwal late Monday. The previous principal secretary of the state’s education and farming departments is implicated of participation in a Rs 60.5-crore rip-off.The cash was supposedly siphoned off from 2 sources– Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB)– and funnelled through accounts at an IDFC First Bank branch in Chandigarh’s Sector 32.Aggarwal was sent out Tuesday by a regional court to twoday CBI remand, with the district attorney stating custodial interrogation was required to substantiate what he called “incriminating proof”. CBI: IAS officer provided nod to open a/cs, moved big quantities On June 17, previous Panchkula local commissioner RK Singh was detained in an associated case including declared misappropriation of funds from the Haryana town’s civic body connected to the exact same larger network. Singh stays in judicial custody.

According to Central Bureau of Investigation, Aggarwal authorized opening of 2 IDFC accounts in offense of state financing department standards, bypassing objections from secondary authorities. Large amounts were consequently moved beyond allowable limitations and siphoned through shell entities, triggering a loss of Rs 60.5 crore to the state exchequer, the main company has actually declared.

Detectives declare the defrauded quantity becomes part of a bigger Rs 593-crore rip-off covering 8 state departments, with the funds routed through the exact same IDFC First branch.Haryana govt had actually moved the examination to Central Bureau of Investigation from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in April this year.