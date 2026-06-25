FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco edge spirited Haiti 4-2 to seal round of 32 area

Atlanta: Morocco protected a hard-fought 4-2 success over Haiti in an amusing FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Atlanta, originating from behind two times to validate their location worldwide Cup Round of 32 as group runners-up.

Haiti made a dream start, stunning Morocco in the 10th minute. Lenny Joseph responded rapidly inside package after an unsafe cross from Jean-Kevin Duverne, with the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for an own objective to offer Haiti a 1-0 lead. Especially, the objective significant Haiti’s very first at the World Cup in 52 years.

Morocco pressed forward searching for an equaliser and ultimately discovered it in the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi scored from close quarters after Bilal El Khannouss’ effort was conserved and rebounded into his course.

The match stayed open and significant, and Haiti struck once again prior to the break. Wilson Isidor produced a sensational long-range curling effort in the 43rd minute to bring back Haiti’s lead at 2-1. Morocco reacted nearly instantly, with Ismael Saibari ending up a well-placed cross from Hakimi in blockage time to level the match at 2-2 going into halftime.

Morocco controlled ownership in the 2nd half, managing around 70% of the ball and developing numerous possibilities, however Haiti protected resiliently with goalkeeper Johny Placide making crucial conserves to keep ball game level. In spite of their control, Morocco needed to count on tactical modifications to break through.

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